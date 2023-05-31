Video shows crowd screaming as Florida man wrangles, captures large alligator by elementary school

A Florida man put on quite a show for a crowd of nearly 200 people gathered outside a Jacksonville elementary school as he wrangled a 10-foot gator.

Mike Dragich, a local veteran and MMA fighter was captured on video grabbing the large gator by the tail who stood his ground in a parking lot near the school. "We get there. I walked through the gate. And boom. There it was just ready to go right there in the parking lot, and we just had to get the job done," he said.

Dragich once again, attempted to drag the gator by the tail — this time dragging him a couple of inches before he got loose once again.

He's then able to hook the gator by the neck and this is when the real fight begins. The crowd can be seen and heard screaming in what appears to be excitement or fear.

"I said it before, I felt like Batman, for real, you know, I show up. I walk out. There's a lot of comments saying I look like Stone Cold walking up to this alligator," Dragich told FOX 35.

The video then shows Dragich, along with several firefighters sitting on the gator while three others assist in keeping the reptile down.

"A lot of fighters will understand that uh, when you go to the cage, you're nervous but once that cage door closes, you gotta be focused and honestly that's what I remembered from that night," Dragich said.