Attorney John Morgan continues push for new political party, eyes 2026 governor’s race

The Brief Orlando attorney John Morgan is moving forward with forming a centrist political party in Florida. He says the move could support a potential 2026 gubernatorial run amid rising voter frustration with partisan extremes. Morgan believes the state needs a political "vehicle" for compromise.



Prominent Orlando attorney John Morgan is advancing efforts to form a new political party, positioning it as a centrist alternative to what he calls the extremes of the Republican and Democratic parties.

What we know:

Known for founding the Morgan & Morgan law firm, Morgan has previously hinted at a gubernatorial run and is now laying the groundwork for a possible campaign in 2026 through this new political vehicle.

What we don't know:

Morgan has not formally announced his candidacy for governor, nor has he provided details about the structure, name, or leadership of the proposed political party. It remains unclear whether the party will field additional candidates or focus solely on supporting his potential campaign.

The backstory:

Morgan has been a well-known figure in Florida’s political and legal circles for years, occasionally signaling interest in public office. His frustration with partisan politics has been a recurring theme, but this marks his most concrete step toward political organization.

The move comes amid increasing polarization and dissatisfaction among voters not aligned with either major party.

Big picture view:

Florida’s political landscape is sharply divided, with Republicans holding 40% of registered voters and Democrats at 31%. However, the rise of voters with no party affiliation — now at 26% — points to an opportunity for a new political movement. Morgan's initiative appears to be tapping into that demographic, which could reshape the state’s political dynamics if successful.

What they're saying:

"I don’t believe there’s any compromise in our political system anymore — anywhere, on both sides," Morgan said. "You have to make a sacrifice for the common good. I don’t care if it’s me, but I think we need a vehicle to make it possible."

