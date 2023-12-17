WATCH: Florida officer removes massive boa constrictor eating peafowl in middle of road

The Miami-Dade Fire Department recently shared a video on social media showing one of their specialist officers handling a large boa constrictor menacing some peafowl.

The video shows L.t Christopher Pecori from the Venom One response unit using a tarp to wrap up the 8-foot, 40-pound snake, which is an invasive species native to Central and South America.

Officials responded to the area after receiving a distress call about a large python on the road that was "menacing a group of peafowl," the fire department said in an Instagram post.

The snake was removed from the residential neighborhood and handed over to Florida Fish and Wildlife.