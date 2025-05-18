Roofer arrested in Volusia County after scamming customers out of thousands of dollars: Deputies

The Brief A roofer who allegedly scammed multiple customers out of thousands of dollars has been arrested by the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO). Deputies say 43-year-old Andrew Ingram, the owner of Busy Bee Roofing, had multiple warrants out for his arrest. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are asking those who may have been scammed to call the VSO Financial Crimes Unit at (386) 254-1537.



A roofer who allegedly scammed multiple customers out of thousands of dollars has been arrested by the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO).

Roofer arrested for thousands of dollars in scams

What we know:

VSO said they arrested 43-year-old Andrew Ingram, the owner of Busy Bee Roofing, on Saturday night. Deputies said Ingram was wanted on multiple warrants for scamming customers out of thousands of dollars.

According to officials, the arrest comes after local authorities uncovered that Ingram had allegedly accepted large deposits for roofing services, only to fail to deliver on the promised work.

Ingram currently sits in the Volusia County Jail.

Deputies have arrested 43-year-old Andrew Ingram, the owner of Busy Bee Roofing, for scamming customers out of thousands of dollars. (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

Authorities said Ingram has been wanted since April after being accused of defrauding a customer in Port Orange out of a $21,000 deposit, as well as scamming a customer in Edgewater out of an additional $9,000. Ingram was also previously arrested in 2014 after he stole $2,200.

Have you been scammed by Busy Bee Roofing?

What you can do:

The VSO Financial Crimes Unit is currently investigating the case and is seeking assistance from anyone who may have been affected by Ingram's fraudulent actions. Authorities are urging any other potential victims who may have lost money to Ingram to come forward.

If you believe you were scammed by Ingram or have information related to the case, authorities encourage you to contact the VSO Financial Crimes Unit at (386) 254-1537.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: