Florida concerts: Live Nation $30 Ticket to Summer deal

The Brief Live Nation has announced its "$30 Ticket to Summer" deal for 2025, allowing fans to see a range of acts nationwide for less. The deal starts on May 21, 2025, via LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer. The acts included in the deal span several decades and feature a range of genres.



Here's what we know about the local Florida venues and some of the biggest acts.

What is the ‘Ticket to Summer’ deal?

What we know:

Live Nation is offering $30 concert tickets to see various musical acts perform live this summer.

The promotion includes specially priced tickets for concerts by nearly 45 artists, including names such as Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Cyndi Lauper, Avril Lavigne, Halsey and $uicideboy$.

The deal is only available for a limited time while supplies last.

Avril Lavigne performs onstage on February 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

What stars are part of the $30 ‘Ticket to Summer’ lineup?

Why you should care:

Live Nation said the shows included in the deal span several decades and a range of genres.

Here's a full list of the featured artists:

$uicideboy$

Avril Lavigne

Barenaked Ladies

Big Time Rush

Billy Idol

The Black Keys

Cody Jinks

Coheed and Cambria

Counting Crows

Cyndi Lauper

Dierks Bentley

Dispatch

The Doobie Brothers

The Driver Era

Goo Goo Dolls

Halsey

Hardy

Hauser

James Taylor

Keith Urban

Kesha

Kidz Bop Kids

Leon Bridges

Little Big Town

+Live+ & Collective Soul

Luke Bryan

Nelly

The Offspring

Pantera

Papa Roach & Rise Against

Peach Pit & Briston Maroney

Pierce the Veil

Rod Stewart

Simple Minds

Slightly Stoopid

Styx & Kevin Cronin Band

Summer of Loud

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Thomas Rhett

Toto + Christopher Cross + Men at Work

Volbeat

Weird Al Yankovic

Willie Nelson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

What are the Florida 'Ticket to Summer venues?

Local perspective:

There are more than 1,000 eligible concerts across North America, and there are more than 20 artists who have concerts in Florida this summer.

Here’s a look at the Florida concerts:

$UICIDEBOY$

Aug. 5 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Avril Lavigne

June 20 – Tampa, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Big Time Rush

July 13 – Tampa, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 15 – Jacksonville, Daily's Place

Coheed and Cambria

Sept. 6 – Tampa, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Counting Crows

July 19 – St. Augustine, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 22 – Hollywood, Hard Rock Live

Dierks Bentley

June 6 — Tampa, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 7 — West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Halsey

May 24 – Tampa, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 25 – Hollywood, Hard Rock Live

HARDY

Sept. 20 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Kesha

Aug. 9 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 – Tampa, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

KIDZ BOP Kids

June 26 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 27 – Jacksonville, Daily's Place

Little Big Town

Aug. 21 — West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Tampa — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

LIVE+ & Collective Soul

Aug. 8 – Jacksonville, Daily's Place

Luke Bryan

June 13 – Orlando, Kia Center

June 14 – Fort Myers, JetBlue Park

Nelly

Sept. 9 — West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

The Offspring

July 11 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 12 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Pantera

Sept. 13 — West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Slightly Stoopid

June 26 — Jacksonville, Daily’s Place

June 28 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Styx & Kevin Cronin Band

May 30 – Hollywood, Hard Rock Live

May 31 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 2 – Jacksonville, Daily's Place

Summer of Loud

June 21 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thomas Rhett

Sept. 4 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Toto + Christopher Cross + Men at Work

July 18 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 19 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Volbeat

Aug. 4 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 30: Luke Bryan performs during the Proud To Be Right Here Tour at Bridgestone Arena on July 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

How to purchase ‘Ticket to Summer’

What you can do:

The $30 Ticket to Summer deal from Live Nation begins on May 21, 2025.

Fans can visit Live Nation's Ticket to Summer website here to find participating local concerts. After selecting the "$30 Ticket to Summer," you can then add the tickets to your cart and checkout.

The $30 ticket price includes all service fees but not local taxes, the company said.

T-Mobile and Rakuten members can get early access to purchase $30 Ticket to Summer tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on May 20 via a unique code. To request an early access code, click here. Members can then use the link provided to get to the Live Nation $30 Ticket to Summer website.

The Rakuten Early Access code is available in the Rakuten member account, Live Nation said.

What is Live Nation?

Dig deeper:

Live Nation Entertainment was founded in 2010 and is now the world's leading live entertainment company.

It operates through various divisions, including Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Artist Nation Management and Live Nation Media/Sponsorship.

The company promotes, operates and manages ticket sales for live entertainment internationally.

$crim of $uicideboy$ performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

