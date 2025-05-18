Florida concerts: Live Nation $30 Ticket to Summer deal
ORLANDO, Fla. - Live Nation has announced its "$30 Ticket to Summer" deal for 2025, allowing fans to see a range of acts nationwide for less.
Here's what we know about the local Florida venues and some of the biggest acts.
What is the ‘Ticket to Summer’ deal?
What we know:
Live Nation is offering $30 concert tickets to see various musical acts perform live this summer.
The promotion includes specially priced tickets for concerts by nearly 45 artists, including names such as Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Cyndi Lauper, Avril Lavigne, Halsey and $uicideboy$.
The deal is only available for a limited time while supplies last.
Avril Lavigne performs onstage on February 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
What stars are part of the $30 ‘Ticket to Summer’ lineup?
Why you should care:
Live Nation said the shows included in the deal span several decades and a range of genres.
Here's a full list of the featured artists:
- $uicideboy$
- Avril Lavigne
- Barenaked Ladies
- Big Time Rush
- Billy Idol
- The Black Keys
- Cody Jinks
- Coheed and Cambria
- Counting Crows
- Cyndi Lauper
- Dierks Bentley
- Dispatch
- The Doobie Brothers
- The Driver Era
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Halsey
- Hardy
- Hauser
- James Taylor
- Keith Urban
- Kesha
- Kidz Bop Kids
- Leon Bridges
- Little Big Town
- +Live+ & Collective Soul
- Luke Bryan
- Nelly
- The Offspring
- Pantera
- Papa Roach & Rise Against
- Peach Pit & Briston Maroney
- Pierce the Veil
- Rod Stewart
- Simple Minds
- Slightly Stoopid
- Styx & Kevin Cronin Band
- Summer of Loud
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Thomas Rhett
- Toto + Christopher Cross + Men at Work
- Volbeat
- Weird Al Yankovic
- Willie Nelson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
What are the Florida 'Ticket to Summer venues?
Local perspective:
There are more than 1,000 eligible concerts across North America, and there are more than 20 artists who have concerts in Florida this summer.
Here’s a look at the Florida concerts:
$UICIDEBOY$
- Aug. 5 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Avril Lavigne
- June 20 – Tampa, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Big Time Rush
- July 13 – Tampa, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 15 – Jacksonville, Daily's Place
Coheed and Cambria
- Sept. 6 – Tampa, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Counting Crows
- July 19 – St. Augustine, St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- July 22 – Hollywood, Hard Rock Live
Dierks Bentley
- June 6 — Tampa, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 7 — West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Halsey
- May 24 – Tampa, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- May 25 – Hollywood, Hard Rock Live
HARDY
- Sept. 20 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Kesha
- Aug. 9 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Aug. 10 – Tampa, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
KIDZ BOP Kids
- June 26 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- June 27 – Jacksonville, Daily's Place
Little Big Town
- Aug. 21 — West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Aug. 22 — Tampa — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
LIVE+ & Collective Soul
- Aug. 8 – Jacksonville, Daily's Place
Luke Bryan
- June 13 – Orlando, Kia Center
- June 14 – Fort Myers, JetBlue Park
Nelly
- Sept. 9 — West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
The Offspring
- July 11 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 12 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Pantera
- Sept. 13 — West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Slightly Stoopid
- June 26 — Jacksonville, Daily’s Place
- June 28 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Styx & Kevin Cronin Band
- May 30 – Hollywood, Hard Rock Live
- May 31 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 2 – Jacksonville, Daily's Place
Summer of Loud
- June 21 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- June 22 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thomas Rhett
- Sept. 4 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sept. 5 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Toto + Christopher Cross + Men at Work
- July 18 – West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 19 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Volbeat
- Aug. 4 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 30: Luke Bryan performs during the Proud To Be Right Here Tour at Bridgestone Arena on July 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
How to purchase ‘Ticket to Summer’
What you can do:
The $30 Ticket to Summer deal from Live Nation begins on May 21, 2025.
Fans can visit Live Nation's Ticket to Summer website here to find participating local concerts. After selecting the "$30 Ticket to Summer," you can then add the tickets to your cart and checkout.
The $30 ticket price includes all service fees but not local taxes, the company said.
T-Mobile and Rakuten members can get early access to purchase $30 Ticket to Summer tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on May 20 via a unique code. To request an early access code, click here. Members can then use the link provided to get to the Live Nation $30 Ticket to Summer website.
The Rakuten Early Access code is available in the Rakuten member account, Live Nation said.
What is Live Nation?
Dig deeper:
Live Nation Entertainment was founded in 2010 and is now the world's leading live entertainment company.
It operates through various divisions, including Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Artist Nation Management and Live Nation Media/Sponsorship.
The company promotes, operates and manages ticket sales for live entertainment internationally.
$crim of $uicideboy$ performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Live Nation on its website.