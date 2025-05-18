Expand / Collapse search

Wife of convicted Orlando killer now sits in same jail as her husband, documents show

Published  May 18, 2025 5:04pm EDT
Orange County
The Brief

    • The wife of a convicted Orlando killer is now sitting in the very same jail as her husband.
    • Joshua Touchton was convicted of first-degree murder in 2013.
    • His wife, Beatriz Hererra, is now facing charges related to conspiracy to tamper with a witness. 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The wife of a convicted Orlando killer is now sitting in the very same jail as her husband, according to an official arrest affidavit. 

Couple booked into same jail

What we know:

Beatriz Hererra, 32, was booked on Friday into the Orange County Jail. 

Her husband, 38-year-old Joshua Touchton, is already in the same jail as he appeals a 2013 murder conviction.

Investigators say the pair were texting while Touchton was in prison. Deputies say they had conversations about coaching a witness who was going to take back his original statements.

Beatriz Hererra and her husband, Joshua Touchton, are both charged with conspiracy to tamper with a witness. (Credit: Orange County Jail)

What's next:

Now, the husband and wife are both charged with conspiracy to tamper with a witness. 

Charged with first-degree murder

The backstory:

Touchton was accused of first-degree murder after he shot and killed a man in 2010, and he was convicted in 2013. Now, he's in post-conviction relief. 

The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from official arrest affidavits.

