Florida woman's hilarious reaction to her chickens freezing in place goes viral: 'I cannot make this up'

A routine feeding time for a Florida woman's flock of chickens took an unexpected turn when the birds abruptly froze in place.

The bizarre incident happened outside Brianna Antionette's Tampa home in late November.

She began recording as she went to feed her chickens who normally run to greet her at the fence, but this time she captured something a bit different, she told Storyful.

The video shows the black-and-white speckled chickens running toward Antionette before they suddenly froze for roughly two minutes, leaving her in disbelief.

"What the… why are they all not moving?!," Antionette could be heard saying in the video. "I cannot make this up."

She shared the video on TikTok, captioning it, "Have you ever seen a glitch in the matrix," with the mind-blown emoji.

The video quickly went viral, garnering more than 15.3 million views and over 46,000 comments.

In a follow-up video, Antionette said that other chicken owners explained to her that the chickens froze as a defense mechanism. In her chickens' case, they were triggered by a nearby hawk.