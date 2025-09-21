Expand / Collapse search

Universal Orlando Resort president issues letter to employees after guest's death

Published  September 21, 2025 7:48pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - The President and COO of Universal Orlando has issued a letter to team members following the death of a 32-year-old man after riding the Stardust dueling roller coaster at Universal's Epic Universe theme park. 

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was at the park on September 17 when officials said he became unresponsive at some point during the Stardust ride.

The medical examiner later confirmed Zavala's death was accidental due to blunt impact injuries. 

President of Universal Orlando Resort Karen Irwin later released a letter to employees that confirmed the park's finding that the ride systems "functioned as intended."

You can read the letter in full below:

The ride remains closed as the investigation continues. 

