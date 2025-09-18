Epic Universe death: Man identified, cause of death revealed; ruled 'accidental'

A guest at Epic Universe who died after riding the theme park's Stardust Racers roller coaster suffered "multiple blunt impact injuries," according to the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala. The Medical Examiner ruled Zavala's death as accidental.

What we know:

Zavala became unresponsive Wednesday night, Sept. 17, 2025, after riding Stardust Racers, a dual-launch coaster at the theme park, and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, both Universal and the Orange County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 in a statement.

"Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night. The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died," Universal said in a statement at the time.

"We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones. We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation."

Universal closed Stardust Racers on Wednesday night. It remained closed on Thursday. It's unclear when the ride could potentially reopen.

What we don't know:

The Orange County Medical Examiner did not elaborate beyond the statement confirming an autopsy had been performed on Zavala's body. The M.E. did not detail the injuries found nor where they were on his body. It's also unknown what Zavala's personal medical history was.

FOX 35 did reach members of Zavala's family on Thursday, who understandably were too devastated to talk with reporters about the situation. They told FOX 35 briefly that Zavala was at Epic Universe with his girlfriend for a day of fun.

Witness: ‘Everyone get out, get off the coaster'

FOX 35 talked with Tommy Italiano, who said he was waiting in line to board Stardust Racers when the ride vehicle with the unresponsive man returned to the station.

"Out of nowhere, the attendant just started screaming at the top of his lungs, ‘everyone get out! Get off the coaster!’" he said.

Italiano said he saw someone "completely slouched over" in the coaster vehicle, still in the restraints, and "completely unresponsive," he said. He said a woman jumped over the queue fence to provide aid to the man. He later found out that she was a doctor, Italiano said. FOX 35 has not been able to independently confirm that claim.

Other issue, Italiano said, no one had their cell phones with them. To ride Stardust Racers, loose items of any kind are not allowed, such as cell phones and sunglasses, and must be secured in a locker before being allowed to board. Guests also go through a metal detector.

This is not unique to Universal. Several rides at Universal and other theme parks require loose items to be secured in a locker.

What we know about Stardust Racers

Epic Universe celebrated its grand opening on May 22, 2025 – nearly four months ago. It's home to five lands: Celestial Park, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.

Stardust Racers is located in Celestial Park and was one of the most anticipated rides at Epic Universe, as it was a dueling coaster, reminiscent of the Dueling Dragons roller coaster which closed in 2017.

Here is how Universal describes the coaster on its website: "Share a race across the cosmos on Stardust Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph. Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the "Celestial Spin" in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music."