Kevin Rodriguez Zavala: Epic Universe guest remembered as 'truly one of a kind'

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, was remembered as "truly one of a kind," by family and friends. "He had an old soul—wise beyond his years—with a heart full of compassion, love, and understanding," family and friends wrote in a GoFundMe account. Zavala became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers, a dual-launch coaster at Epic Universe, and died at the hospital.



Family and friends who knew Kevin Rodriguez Zavala remembered him as "one of a kind," according to a statement posted to a GoFundMe page.

Zavala, 32, was at Epic Universe with his longtime girlfriend on Wednesday night, September 17, 2025, his sister told FOX 35 in a brief phone call earlier this week. After riding Stardust Racers, Epic Universe's dual-launch coaster, Zavala became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital, where he died, Universal said.

The Orange County Medical Examiner said in a statement that Zavala's cause of death was due to "multiple blunt force injuries." His death was ruled an accident. A partially-redacted incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office noted that Zavala had a pre-existing spinal injury and was taking medication for that condition.

Kevin was truly one of a kind. — Family statement, posted to GoFundMe page

What they're saying:

"Kevin was truly one of a kind. He had an old soul—wise beyond his years—with a heart full of compassion, love, and understanding. He was the kind of person who always made time to listen, offer thoughtful advice, and lift others up, even when he was facing challenges of his own. Despite the restrictions and obstacles he encountered throughout his life, Kevin met them all with grace, strength, and an unwavering spirit. He overcame so much, and he did so with quiet resilience and humility."

"Kevin was deeply loved by everyone who knew him. As a son, he brought warmth and pride to our parents’ hearts. As a brother and uncle, he was a source of laughter, guidance, and unconditional love. As a friend, he was loyal, thoughtful, and always present. His presence lit up every room, and his absence leaves a space no one can fill."

Photos shared to the GoFundMe page showed Zavala seated in a wheelchair, punching one of the famous Gold Blocks in Super Nintendo World. Another showed him looking at a Droid in Disney's Hollywood Studios. FOX 35 has reached out to members of Zavala's family. They've understandably been too devastated to talk with reporters at this time.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe said it's Trust and Safety process was working with the organizer to get the fundraiser verified. However, clarified that all payments are protected by its processors. As of 4 p.m. on Friday, nearly $15,000 had been donated towards a goal of $16,000.

Timeline

Sept. 17, 2025

At 9:10 p.m., an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Epic Universe regarding a medical emergency, according to an OCSO incident report. The deputy noted that when he arrived, several members of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department and Universal Orlando Health Services were performing CPR on Zavala, who was located on the Stardust Racers platform, next to one of the ride vehicles.

At 10:05 p.m., Zavala was pronounced dead at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center. Paramedics were still performing CPR as he was being transported to the hospital, the report said.

That same evening, Epic Universe's app listed Stardust Racers on an "extended delay."

Shortly after midnight, Universal released a statement confirming that a guest had become unresponsive and later died.

Sept. 18, 2025

The Orange County Sheriff's Office releases Zavala's identity. The Orange County Medical Examiner releases Zavala's cause of death and manner of death.

Sept. 19, 2025

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released an incident report related to its death investigation. OCSO also released two short clips of radio traffic between an OCSO deputy and dispatchers. OCSO said there were no 911 calls made regarding the incident, likely because no riders are allowed to have cell phones with them to ride Stardust Racers.

Dig deeper:

Witness: ‘Everyone get out, get off the coaster'

FOX 35 talked with Tommy Italiano, who said he was waiting in line to board Stardust Racers when the ride vehicle with the unresponsive man returned to the station.

"Out of nowhere, the attendant just started screaming at the top of his lungs, ‘everyone get out! Get off the coaster!’" he said.

Italiano said he saw someone "completely slouched over" in the coaster vehicle, still in the restraints, and "completely unresponsive," he said. He said a woman jumped over the queue fence to provide aid to the man. He later found out that she was a doctor, Italiano said. FOX 35 has not been able to independently confirm that claim.

Other issue, Italiano said, no one had their cell phones with them. To ride Stardust Racers, loose items of any kind are not allowed, such as cell phones and sunglasses, and must be secured in a locker before being allowed to board. Guests also go through a metal detector.

This is not unique to Universal. Several rides at Universal and other theme parks require loose items to be secured in a locker.

What is Stardust Racers?

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster located within Epic Universal's Celestial Park. It was one of the most anticipated attractions at Epic Universe, which celebrated its grand opening in May 2025.

Guests launch and race against each other across 5,000-feet of track, reaching heights up to 133 feet and up to 62 mph.

Here is how Universal describes Stardust Racers on its website:

"Share a race across the cosmos on Stardust Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph. Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the ‘Celestial Spin’ in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music."

Report: Universal reports 2 previous injuries on Stardust Racers

In Florida, smaller amusement parks and theme parks fall under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services jurisdiction when it comes to ride safety, inspections, and permits. However, Florida's major theme parks, like Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, and SeaWorld, conduct their own inspections and self-report injuries to the state.

It's part of a Memorandum of Understanding that's been in place for decades. Theme parks have to report injuries every quarter.

For the first six months of 2025, January to July, Universal reported 10 injuries. Since Epic opened on May 22, Universal reported two injuries involving Stardust Racers:

On June 22, a 63-year-old man experienced dizziness/altered state of consciousness. Universal noted that he had a pre-existing condition.

On June 24, a 47-year-old female experienced visual disturbance/numbness. Universal noted that she had a pre-existing condition.

You can view the latest report, here.

About Epic Universe

Epic Universe celebrated its grand opening on May 22, 2025 – nearly four months ago. It's home to five lands: Celestial Park, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.