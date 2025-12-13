Controversial toll road connecting Poinciana Parkway to Florida’s Turnpike advances

The Brief Officials approved the over $2 billion Southport Connector toll road in southern Osceola County despite environmental and financial concerns. The 15-mile expressway aims to ease congestion from Poinciana Parkway to Florida’s Turnpike. The project follows years of studies and public review by the Central Florida Expressway Authority.



Central Florida transportation officials on Thursday approved a controversial toll road that would cut through environmentally sensitive land in southern Osceola County.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) voted unanimously to advance the roughly 15-mile Southport Connector Expressway, which will run through the Florida Wildlife Corridor and near the Disney Wilderness Preserve.

The backstory:

Despite longstanding concerns about environmental impacts and low toll projections, the vote clears the final hurdle for a project officials say will ease severe congestion in the fast-growing Poinciana area.

The proposed expressway, estimated to cost over $2 billion, would extend from the southern end of Poinciana Parkway to Florida’s Turnpike, while also utilizing the existing Cypress Parkway.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The CFX in 2017 launched a series of concept, feasibility and mobility studies to evaluate unbuilt projects from the Osceola County Expressway Authority’s comprehensive plan and determine whether any met the agency’s standards for viability and funding.

The process included public involvement and coordination with multiple agencies.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

In 2018, CFX released the results of its study on the proposed Southport Connector Expressway, a project intended to address population growth and explore possible connections to Interstate 4, State Road 429 or Florida’s Turnpike across Osceola, Orange and Polk counties.