List: Florida theme park injuries reported so far in 2025

After a guest fell unconscious and later died after riding a roller coaster at Universal's Epic Universe, the newest theme park to open in Florida, FOX 35 decided to look at the latest self-reported injuries report from Central Florida's major theme parks.

While smaller amusement parks and theme parks fall under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service jurisdiction, including permits and safety inspections, Florida's major theme parks – those with 1,000 employees or more – self-report their own injuries, part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MAU) with the state agency.

The "MOU Exempt Facilities Report" is issued each quarter – and dates back to late 2001. It lists the theme park, date of injury, and some brief details on the nature of the injury. Some appear to be minor, such as someone feeling dizzy, while others can seem more serious, such as a wrist injury or becoming unconscious.

Report: 2 previous injuries on Epic Universe's Stardust Racers

According to the latest injury report, which was last updated on July 15, 2025, there have been at least two previously reported injuries involving Stardust Racers at Epic Universe.

On June 22, a 63-year-old man experienced dizziness/altered state of consciousness. Universal noted that he had a pre-existing condition.

On June 24, a 47-year-old female experienced visual disturbance/numbness. Universal noted that she had a pre-existing condition.

On September 17, we now know that a 32-year-old man died after becoming unresponsive while riding Stardust Racers. That man later died at the hospital. The Orange County Medical Examiner said the man died from "multiple blunt impact injuries." It was ruled an accident.

Florida theme park injuries in 2025

By the numbers:

1st Quarter (January - March 2025)

Disney World: 10 injuries reported

Universal: 3 injuries reported

Sea World: 1 injury reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Legoland: None reported

2nd Quarter (April - July 2025)

Disney World: 3 injuries reported

Universal: 7 injuries reported

Sea World: 2 injuries reported

Busch Gardens: None reported

Legoland: None reported

We have embedded the MOU Exempt Facilities Report below. You'll find details on the reported injuries.

Universal Orlando 2025 injury reports

Universal reported a total of 10 injuries during 2025, between January and July. These are directly from the report.

11/10/24 Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, 36 yom, seizure

11/16/24 Jurassic World VelociCoaster, 43 yof, nausea/ seizure (pre-existingcondition)

11/19/24 Revenge of the Mummy, 48 yof, chest/flank pain

11/30/24 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 48 yom, head pain

12/7/24 Jurassic World VelociCoaster, 63 yof, shortness of breath (pre-existing condition)

12/30/24 Jurassic World VelociCoaster, 44 yom, syncope

12/30/24 Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, 76 yof, syncope