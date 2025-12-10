New Florida license plate law: What's OK and not OK?

The Brief Under a 2025 Florida statute, drivers anything that blocks or alters a vehicle's driver's license plate can be fined or receive jail time. The law was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 19 and went into effect on Oct. 1. Police say this law helps law enforcement catch hit-and-run drivers, prevent toll violations, combat fraud and vehicle theft.



After a new Florida law – banning anything that blocks or alters a vehicle's driver's license plate – went into effect, officials are clearing up what license plate frames would lead to fines or jail time.

What we know:

A Florida statue said anything preventing the ability to record the primary features or details of a license plate – including the numbers or validation sticker – is subject to a second-degree misdemeanor.

The law was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 19 and went into effect on Oct. 1.

The Casselberry Police Department said this law is about enforcing people who are trying obscure tags and using devices to hide their plate or flip their plate.

This law helps law enforcement catch hit-and-run drivers, prevent toll violations, combat fraud and vehicle theft and to make sure automated systems can read license plates properly, the department said.

Police show a license plate that is permitted under a new 2025 Florida statute. (Source: Casselberry Police Department)

What license plate frames are permitted?

To avoid a fine, the license plate number and registration sticker must be in clear view. Frames surrounding the information on the license plate are permitted.

"We will not be arresting people just for having a basic, simple plate frame," Casselberry Police said in a Facebook statement. "Our focus is on intentional alterations, blocked characters, and unreadable plates or decals. It is possible to have cosmetic accessories that stay within the law."

This license plate is an example in which a driver will face fines or jail time under Florida 2025 license plate obscurement statute. (Source: Casselberry Police Department)

What license plate frames aren't allowed?

License plate information must be visible at all times. If a license plate frame covers a small section of the plate's numbers, letters or decal, it can lead to a traffic stop or violation.

No coverings, sprays, tints, wraps or frames that block any part of information will be allowed.

How much is the fine for obscured license plates?

According to the Ocoee Police Department, drivers found violating this law can face a second-degree misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail.