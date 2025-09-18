Epic Universe guest becomes unresponsive, dies after riding Stardust Racers: Universal

The Brief A guest has died after becoming unresponsive while riding a coaster at Universal's Epic Universe theme park in Florida. The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers. The guest died at the hospital, Universal said. "We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones."



Universal confirmed to FOX 35 News late Wednesday night that a guest at Epic Universe died after becoming unresponsive after riding one of its roller coasters.

What we know:

In a statement to FOX 35, Universal said the guest became unresponsive after riding its Stardust Racers roller coaster. The guest was taken to the hospital, where he or she later died.

Universal statement on Epic Universe guest death

What they're saying:

"Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night. The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died. We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones. We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed."

FOX 35 reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orange County Fire Rescue late Wednesday night for additional details on its investigation.

Stardust Racers closed at Epic Universe

What we know:

Stardust Racers was closed Wednesday night and would remain closed, Universal said in its statement. It's not known how long the ride will be closed.

Hours earlier, FOX 35 noted that Stardust Racers was on an "extended closure," according to the Universal app.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of how the guest became unresponsive and later died were not known. The person's name has also not been released, though that typically does not happen until that person's family is notified of his or her death.

Stardust Racers

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster located within Epic Universal's Celestial Park. It was one of the most anticipated attractions at Epic Universe, which celebrated its grand opening in May 2025.

Guests launch and race against each other across 5,000-feet of track, reaching heights up to 133 feet, and up to 62 mph.

Here is how Universal describes Stardust Racers:

"Share a race across the cosmos on Stardust Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph. Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the "Celestial Spin" in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music."

Epic Universe is home to five lands: Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and Celestial Park.