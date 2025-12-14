1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle overturns on US-1 in Brevard County

article

The Brief The incident took place around 11:29 p.m. The Hyundai hit a grass median and a plastic pole before hitting the edge of the pavement. The vehicle began to overturn, resulting in the passenger being ejected.



Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on US-1 south of Valkaria Road that left one person dead and another hospitalized Saturday evening after a vehicle overturned.

The incident took place around 11:29 p.m.

According to authorities, a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling northbound in the outside lane when it veered left and struck the raised, curbed median. The impact caused the vehicle’s left front tire to come off the rim. The car then crossed the grass median into the southbound inside lane.

Reports suggest that the 26-year-old female driver from Palm Bay attempted to correct the vehicle and return to the northbound lanes but was unsuccessful.

The Hyundai continued northeast, striking another raised grass median and a plastic pole before hitting the edge of the pavement. The vehicle began to overturn, resulting in a 27-year-old passenger from Palm Bay being ejected.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to Palm Bay Hospital. The passenger was later pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the names of those involved.