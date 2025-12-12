Florida teen demanded sex, threatened to release nude photos if girls rejected him, officials say

The Brief An 18-year-old student was charged with 13 sexual battery and strangulation charges. Victims told investigators these incidents occurred after Rafael Lerner, 18, was denied sex. Lerner allegedly would hit and choke these girls.



An 18-year-old Orange County man has been arrested under suspicion of threatening, manipulating and attacking multiple teenage girls.

The teen boy has been arrested on 13 charges, including sexual battery, battery by strangulation and false imprisonment. Authorities said the charges are connected to several separate incidents involving different girls. He's accused of threatening to release nude photos and videos if girls refused his sexual advances as well as raping two girls, according to the affidavit.

Editor's Note: The details and allegations in this story are disturbing and graphic. Viewer discretion advised.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old man accused of sexual battery.

Rafael O’Reilly Lerner, 18, was arrested on Dec. 9 in connection to several sexual battery incidents that took place between Oct. 29 and Nov. 13, the Orange County Sheriff's office said.

On Nov. 21, around 12:30 p.m., a school was notified about an incident between a 17-year-old student and Lerner off campus.

The report said Lerner and the girl had an argument before he asked to have sex, and she said no. Lerner yelled at the girl, grabbed her by the back of her head and threatened her.

A few days earlier, Lerner had threatened to leak videos and photos if she did not have sex with him, reports said. These threats were also through text.

In other reported incidents, Lerner allegedly hit the girl and would call her degrading names. When the girl once again refused sex, Lerner reportedly raped and choked her. The girl believed Lerner recorded these incidents.

Other similar incidents

In August, the Orange County Sheriff's office responded to a call about sexual battery and voyerism. A 19-year-old accused Lerner of sexual battery, the sheriff's office said.

In 2020, the sheriff's office said Lerner was arrested for a domestic battery incident.

The sheriff's office also said in 2023, a 16-year-old was threatened by Lerner to send explicit photos to him.

The sheriff's office said detectives believe this behavior has been going on for some time.

Charges against Lerner

The Orange County Sheriff's Office charged Lerner with:

- Four counts of sexual battery with a victim under 18 and defendant over 18

- Four counts of battery by strangulation

- One court of false imprisonment

- Four counts of battery

What's next:

The sheriff's office encourages anyone who's had concerning interactions with Lerner to come forward by calling the non-emergency line at 407-836-4357.