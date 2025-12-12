Flagler County detective suspended without pay in evading police accusations

The Brief A Flagler County detective, accused of evading police, has been suspended without pay for two days. Ardit Coma, 28, was arrested on Dec. 4, for a traffic violation, which the sheriff's office defined as "fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer." The sheriff's office's Professional Standards Unit determined that Coma committed two violations, including unbecoming conduct and operating vehicles.



A Flagler County detective arrested for allegedly evading a traffic stop has been suspended for two days without pay – following an internal investigation.

Flagler County Detective Ardit Coma, 28, was arrested on Dec. 4, for a traffic violation, which the sheriff's office defined as "fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer."

What we know:

Coma was arrested in Ormond Beach by Ormond Beach Police.

Following an internal investigation conducted by the sheriff's office's Professional Standards Unit, it was determined that Coma committed two violations, including unbecoming conduct and operating vehicles.

Coma was suspended without pay for two days, a monetary loss of $851.48 in wages and benefits. Additionally, he won't be able to use his agency vehicle for 90 days.

A Flagler County Detective was arrested for allegedly speeding and fleeing Ormond Beach Police. (Source: Ormond Beach body camera)

The backstory:

This decision comes after the Ormond Beach Police Department said Coma was driving around 88 miles per hour on N. U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County, an arrest affidavit said. An officer initiated a traffic stop behind Coma at an intersection and activated his lights and siren, the affidavit said. Coma continued north – failing to yield – and accelerated around traffic, police said.

"It was apparent the vehicle was actively attempting to flee," the affidavit said.

As Coma passed another Ormond Beach officer, he was traveling 90 miles per hour, the affidavit said. Coma avoided the department's stopsticks.

When officers conducted a felony stop on Coma, they observed his uniform, indicating he was law enforcement. Coma asked the officers what was going on, to which they told him he was under arrest for fleeing and eluding. Coma said he didn't know an officer was behind him trying to pull him over.

The State Attorney's office decided not to prosecute Coma.

‘Accountability’ and ‘Transparency’

The sheriff's office's Chief of Staff, Mark Strobridge, said Coma accepted full responsibility for his actions and waived the formal disciplinary hearing.

"Our employees are held to a higher standard than the average driver, which is why, on top of whatever a court determines the traffic infraction fine to be, he faced additional discipline by the agency to include a suspension and loss of his take-home vehicle privileges," Strobridge said in a released statement. "His actions hurt the image of our agency and the trust people have in the men and women who work hard to serve and protect our citizens. It is my hope he will learn from his mistake and move forward solving crimes and seeking justice for victims."