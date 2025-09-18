'Everyone get out!': Guest dies after riding Epic Universe roller coaster

A 32-year-old man visiting Epic Universe with his girlfriend became unresponsive on one of the theme park's roller coasters – and later died at the hospital, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala. The Orange County Medical Examiner said Zavala died from "multiple blunt impact injuries." His death was ruled an accident.

Officials have not yet shared details on what happened to Zavala on the ride, nor specific details on the injuries he sustained, leading to his death.

Stardust Racers was closed Wednesday evening and remained closed on Thursday. It's unclear when the dual-launch coaster could reopen.

List: Florida theme park injuries reported so far in 2025

Witness: ‘Everyone get out, get off the coaster'

FOX 35 talked with Tommy Italiano, who said he was waiting in line to board Stardust Racers when the ride vehicle with the unresponsive man returned to the station.

"Out of nowhere, the attendant just started screaming at the top of his lungs, ‘everyone get out! Get off the coaster!’" he said.

Italiano said he saw someone "completely slouched over" in the coaster vehicle, still in the restraints, and "completely unresponsive," he said. He said a woman jumped over the queue fence to provide aid to the man. He later found out that she was a doctor, Italiano said. FOX 35 has not been able to independently confirm that claim.

Another issue, Italiano said, no one had their cell phones with them. To ride Stardust Racers, loose items of any kind are not allowed, such as cell phones and sunglasses, and must be secured in a locker before being allowed to board. Guests also go through a metal detector.

This is not unique to Universal. Several rides at Universal and other theme parks, like SeaWorld Orlando, require loose items to be secured in a locker.

We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones. — Universal Orlando

"Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night. The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died," Universal said in a statement at the time.

"We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones. We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation."

What is Stardust Racers?

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster located within Epic Universal's Celestial Park. It was one of the most anticipated attractions at Epic Universe, which celebrated its grand opening in May 2025.

Guests launch and race against each other across 5,000-feet of track, reaching heights up to 133 feet and up to 62 mph.

Here is how Universal describes Stardust Racers on its website:

"Share a race across the cosmos on Stardust Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph. Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the ‘Celestial Spin’ in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music."

Report: Universal reports 2 previous injuries on Stardust Racers

In Florida, smaller amusement parks and theme parks fall under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services jurisdiction when it comes to ride safety, inspections, and permits. However, Florida's major theme parks, like Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, and SeaWorld, conduct their own inspections and self-report injuries to the state.

It's part of a Memorandum of Understanding that's been in place for decades. Theme parks have to report injuries every quarter.

For the first six months of 2025, January to July, Universal reported 10 injuries. Since Epic opened on May 22, Universal reported two injuries involving Stardust Racers:

On June 22, a 63-year-old man experienced dizziness/altered state of consciousness. Universal noted that he had a pre-existing condition.

On June 24, a 47-year-old female experienced visual disturbance/numbness. Universal noted that she had a pre-existing condition.

You can view the latest report, here.

About Epic Universe

Epic Universe celebrated its grand opening on May 22, 2025 – nearly four months ago. It's home to five lands: Celestial Park, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.