Incident report, dispatch audio released in Epic Universe rider's death

The Brief A state inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at Epic Universe on Friday. A 32-year-old man died Wednesday after becoming unresponsive after riding the Stardust Racers dueling coaster. He died at the hospital. The Medical Examiner said the man suffered "multiple blunt force injuries." His death was ruled an accident. An incident report said the man has a pre-existing spinal cord injury and was taking medication. OCSO said it received no 911 calls likely because cell phones are not allowed on Stardust Racers or on the ride platform.



New details were released Friday regarding the death of a 32-year-old man after he rode the Stardust Racers dueling roller coaster at Universal's Epic Universe theme park. The Orange County Sheriff's Office released a partially-redacted incident report, as well as two brief audio files of conversations between first responders and dispatch.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was at Epic Universe with his longtime girlfriend on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Zavala rode Stardust Racers Wednesday night and became unresponsive at some point on the ride, and later died at the hospital. The Orange County Medical Examiner said Zavala suffered "multiple blunt force injuries," and ruled his death an accident.

Here is what we learned.

Man who died had pre-existing condition

According to the incident report, it was revealed that Zavala, who uses a wheelchair, had a pre-existing spinal injury and was taking medication for it. What is not known is whether that was – or wasn't – a contributing factor in his death. The Orange County Medical Examiner has not released the full autopsy results, so it is unclear where exactly Zavala was injured, or at what point on or off the ride.

Dispatch audio noted that Zavala had a "laceration" (or a cut) somewhere and that he was unresponsive. CPR was also being performed.

CPR was being performed on the Stardust Racers platform

According to a responding deputy, when he arrived at the Stardust Racers ride, he noticed several members of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department and Universal's Health Services members performing CPR on Zavala on the loading platform, next to one of the ride's vehicles.

CPR continued as Zavala was transported by ambulance to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Roughly an hour after the first deputy arrived, Zavala was declared dead at the hospital, according to times provided in the incident report.

OCSO: No 911 calls were made

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it received no 911 calls related to the Stardust Racers incident. That was likely because riders have to place cell phones and all other loose items in secured lockers before being allowed to ride the coaster. Passengers also go through a medical detector before reaching the loading platform.

State investigators are on site at Epic Universal

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed to FOX 35 that one of its inspectors was at Epic Universe on Friday related to its investigation into the death of Zavala.

"The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is aware of the incident and currently has an investigator on scene. Universal has been extremely cooperative and has complied with all required notifications. This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it is available," read a statement.

Who manufactured Stardust Racers?

Mack Rides, a German-based company, is the manufacturer of Epic Universe's Stardust Racers dueling coaster.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident involving the "Stardust Racers" attraction. As the investigation by the relevant authorities is still ongoing, we kindly ask for your understanding that we are currently unable to comment on the circumstances of the accident," a spokesperson said.

"Of course, we are in close contact with the operator and the authorities and are actively supporting the investigation. At this time, we must refer you to the operator’s press office for further information."

Timeline

Sept. 17, 2025

At 9:10 p.m., an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Epic Universe regarding a medical emergency, according to an OCSO incident report. The deputy noted that when he arrived, several members of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department and Universal Orlando Health Services were performing CPR on Zavala, who was located on the Stardust Racers platform, next to one of the ride vehicles.

At 10:05 p.m., Zavala was pronounced dead at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center. Paramedics were still performing CPR as he was being transported to the hospital, the report said.

That same evening, Epic Universe's app listed Stardust Racers on an "extended delay."

Shortly after midnight, Universal released a statement confirming that a guest had become unresponsive and later died.

Sept. 18, 2025

The Orange County Sheriff's Office releases Zavala's identity. The Orange County Medical Examiner releases Zavala's cause of death and manner of death.

Sept. 19, 2025

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released an incident report related to its death investigation. OCSO also released two short clips of radio traffic between an OCSO deputy and dispatchers. OCSO said there were no 911 calls made regarding the incident, likely because no riders are allowed to have cell phones with them to ride Stardust Racers.

Witness: ‘Everyone get out, get off the coaster'

FOX 35 talked with Tommy Italiano, who said he was waiting in line to board Stardust Racers when the ride vehicle with the unresponsive man returned to the station.

"Out of nowhere, the attendant just started screaming at the top of his lungs, ‘everyone get out! Get off the coaster!’" he said.

Italiano said he saw someone "completely slouched over" in the coaster vehicle, still in the restraints, and "completely unresponsive," he said. He said a woman jumped over the queue fence to provide aid to the man. He later found out that she was a doctor, Italiano said. FOX 35 has not been able to independently confirm that claim.

Other issue, Italiano said, no one had their cell phones with them. To ride Stardust Racers, loose items of any kind are not allowed, such as cell phones and sunglasses, and must be secured in a locker before being allowed to board. Guests also go through a metal detector.

This is not unique to Universal. Several rides at Universal and other theme parks require loose items to be secured in a locker.

What is Stardust Racers? Is Stardust Racers open?

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster located within Epic Universal's Celestial Park. It was one of the most anticipated attractions at Epic Universe, which celebrated its grand opening in May 2025.

Guests launch and race against each other across 5,000-feet of track, reaching heights up to 133 feet and up to 62 mph.

The ride has been closed since Wednesday night, according to the Universal app. It's not known when the ride would or could reopen.

Report: Universal reports 2 previous injuries on Stardust Racers

In Florida, smaller amusement parks and theme parks fall under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services jurisdiction when it comes to ride safety, inspections, and permits. However, Florida's major theme parks, like Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, and SeaWorld, conduct their own inspections and self-report injuries to the state.

It's part of a Memorandum of Understanding that's been in place for decades. Theme parks have to report injuries every quarter.

For the first six months of 2025, January to July, Universal reported 10 injuries. Since Epic opened on May 22, Universal reported two injuries involving Stardust Racers:

On June 22, a 63-year-old man experienced dizziness/altered state of consciousness. Universal noted that he had a pre-existing condition.

On June 24, a 47-year-old female experienced visual disturbance/numbness. Universal noted that she had a pre-existing condition.

You can view the latest report, here.

About Epic Universe

Epic Universe celebrated its grand opening on May 22, 2025 – nearly four months ago. It's home to five lands: Celestial Park, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.