What is Stardust Racers? Epic Universe death on coaster under investigation, officials say

The Brief A man at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park died on Wednesday after riding one of the theme park's roller coasters. Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster where guests race against each other across 5,000-feet of track, reaching heights up to 133 feet and up to 62 mph. The ride closed earlier on Wednesday, and it's unclear when the ride will reopen.



A man at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park died on Wednesday after riding one of the theme park's roller coasters: Stardust Racers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) has now launched a death investigation.

Here's the latest on the investigation, as well as what we know about the roller coaster.

What is Stardust Racers?

What we know:

Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster located within Epic Universal's Celestial Park. It was one of the most anticipated attractions at Epic Universe, which celebrated its grand opening in May 2025.

Guests launch and race against each other across 5,000-feet of track, reaching heights up to 133 feet and up to 62 mph.

Here is how Universal describes Stardust Racers:

"Share a race across the cosmos on Stardust Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph. Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the ‘Celestial Spin’ in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music."

(Credit: Universal Orlando)

What is Epic Universe?

Dig deeper:

Epic Universe is Universal's newest and fourth theme park in Florida, featuring five distinct themed "worlds": Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk and Celestial Park.

Death investigation underway at Epic Universe

The backstory:

Hours before the incident, FOX 35 News noted that Stardust Racers was on an "extended closure," according to the Universal app.

In a statement to FOX 35 on Wednesday, Universal said the guest became unresponsive after riding its Stardust Racers roller coaster. The guest was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

On Thursday morning, the OCSO shared that the guest was a man in his 30s.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of how the guest became unresponsive and later died were not known. The man's name has also not been released, though that typically does not happen until the person's family is notified of their death.

It's not known how long the ride will be closed.

What's next:

The investigation into the guest's death remains active and ongoing.

What they're saying:

"Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night," Universal said in a prepared statement. "The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died. We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones. We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed."

FOX 35 has reached out to OCSO and Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFR) for additional details on the investigation.