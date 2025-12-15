Rabbi Eli Schlanger, killed in Australia Bondi Beach mass shooting, has a unique tie to Orlando

The Brief A man who died in a mass shooting on Australia's Bondi Beach on Sunday, visited Winter Garden's Chanukah celebration as a student 20 years ago. The man, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 41, was a Jewish leader who helped organize the annual "Chanukah by the Sea" on Bondi Beach. Police believe two men were responsible for the shooting – one is dead and the other is in critical condition.



A rabbi who was shot and killed during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, once visited Winter Park for the Chabad of Greater Orlando's annual Chanukah celebration.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger (far right) attends a Chabad of Greater Orlando Chanukah in Winter Garden 20 years ago. Source: Chabad of Greater Orlando

What we know:

Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 41, was a Jewish leader – serving as assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi in Australia. Schlanger was killed on Dec. 14 in a mass shooting on the beach during a public Hanukkah celebration.

Chris Minns, the Premier of New South Wales, said 16 people died in this shooting – 15 innocent people and one perpetrator – and 42 people are in New South Wales hospitals, Minns said during a Dec. 14 press conference.

Minns called this incident a "terrible, targeted attack on what should have been a joyful event that they gave every right to share with their community on Bondi Beach last night."

The shooting is Australia's deadliest shooting in almost 30 years.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the shooting an attack of "pure evil."

Flowers laid near the scene of the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. Sixteen people have been killed in Australia's worst terrorist attack after gunmen opened fire on Jewish people who had gathered to celebr

On Dec. 15, flowers were placed at the beach in remembrance of the 15 victims who were killed.

Who is Rabbi Eli Schlanger?

Rabbi Eli Schlanger visited Winter Park 20 years ago for a week during Chanukah. Every year, the Chabad of Greater Orlando invites student rabbis from other areas or synagogues to join in on the traditions in Orlando. About 20 years ago, Schlanger was one of these visiting students, Rabbi Sholom Dubov of Chabad of Greater Orlando told FOX 35.

Students are invited to dance on the stage during the Chanukah celebrations.

According to Chabad.org, Schlanger – who was born in London and ordained in Brooklyn – served as a rabbi and chaplain in Bondi for 18 years.

"Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the devastating attack at a Chanukah event in Sydney, Australia," the Chabad of Greater Orlando said in a Facebook statement. "We mourn the loss of innocent lives and stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters around the world during this painful time."

Who are other identified victims?

The victims range from 10 to 87 years old, Minns said.

What were people celebrating on Bondi Beach?

A Jewish gathering took place on Dec. 14, in honor of the first day of eight days of Hanukkah. The annual celebration "Chanukah by the Sea" was organized by Schalanger.

Hundreds were anticipated to join in the "Chanukah by the Sea," the Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters reported two days before the shooting. The event was planned to have children's activities, live entertainment and Chanukah treats.

Who are the suspects?

The two gunmen were identified as father and son partners Sajid Akram, 50 and Naveed Akram, 24. The father was killed in a shooting with police and the son is in the hospital in critical condition.

The father is a licensed firearm holder who had six firearms licensed to him, New South Wales Commissioner Mal Lanyon said. Police recovered six guns from the scene. Police are currently conducting a ballistics report determining that all six guns they found were used in the shooting are licensed to the father.

Lanyon called the shooting a terrorist attack. He confirmed that there were only two shooters and that the police force is not looking for a third person involved.

One man hailed a hero

Ahmed el Ahmed, who disarmed a gunman during a deadly shooting, is being praised as a hero.

Video footage posted to social media shows a passerby dressed in a white T-shirt and dark pants crouching behind a parked car before sneaking up behind a gunman, grabbing him and wrestling away his firearm. The bystander then points the weapon at the gunman, who falls to the ground.