Undocumented immigrant crashes into patrol car, sends Belle Isle officer to hospital: police

An arrest has been made following the crash that sent a Belle Isle police officer to the hospital after a patrol car and another vehicle collided last week. Police said the woman arrested was driving without a license, and she has been identified as an undocumented immigrant.

The Belle Isle Police Department said the officer involved in the crash was treated for minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Arrest made in officer-involved crash

What we know:

Police said they have arrested Paula Hernandez Lazaro for the crash.

Reports show this was Lazaro's second offense for driving without a licence, and she had entered the United States illegally.

Authorities said Lazaro is facing charges of operating a vehicle without a valid license and unauthorized entry into Florida.

‘Proud to serve a community that always steps up for its officers’

What they're saying:

The Belle Isle Police Department shared an update about the officer's condition on social media on Wednesday afternoon. Police said Officer Jacob Tapia is doing well, and they are "proud to serve a community that always steps up for its officers."

"We want to thank everyone for the calls, texts and messages checking in on Officer Tapia," the department said. "Your support means the world to him and to all of us. It’s genuinely amazing to serve a community that cares so deeply about its police officers."

Crash sends officer to hospital

The backstory:

Shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 3, the Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the intersection of Jason Street and Oak Ridge Road for a crash involving a Belle Isle Police Department patrol car and another vehicle.

Police said the vehicle failed to yield while making a left turn, and it struck Tapia’s marked patrol unit. The impact sent Tapia's vehicle off the road, where it collided with a fence and tree, troopers said.

The Belle Isle police officer, Tapia, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Later that day, police said Tapia only suffered from minor cuts and bruises, and he was released from the hospital later that day.

