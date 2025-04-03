Expand / Collapse search

Belle Isle police officer taken to hospital after crash, troopers say

By
Published  April 3, 2025 8:42am EDT
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Belle Isle police officer involved in crash

A Belle Isle police officer was taken to a local hospital following a crash in Orange County on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened a E Oak Ridge Road and Lacona Drive in Orlando.

The Brief

    • A Belle Isle police officer was taken to hospital after a patrol car and another vehicle collided Thursday morning, troopers said.
    • The crash occurred at E Oak Ridge Road and Lacona Drive in Orange County.
    • The conditions of the officer and the other driver were not immediately released.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A police officer was taken to a local hospital following a crash in Orange County on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers were dispatched to E Oak Ridge Road and Lacona Drive in Orlando shortly after 6:15 a.m. in response to a crash involving a Belle Isle Police Department patrol car and another vehicle.

The Belle Isle police officer was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 is working to learn the condition of the police officer and the driver of the other vehicle. 

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time. An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on April 3, 2025. 

OrlandoOrange CountyNews