House fire displaces family of 6, hospitalizes child, leaves pets dead or injured

The Brief A fire tore through a Sorrento home on Tuesday night, leaving a family of six homeless. One of the homeowners’ sons, who is partially paralyzed, narrowly made it out of the house. Several of the families’ pets were killed. One is at a veterinary hospital receiving treatment.



A house fire in Sorrento displaced a family of six and left one child hospitalized, along with two pets dead and another missing, according to authorities and the homeowner.

What we know:

Renee Varas home on Kristine Drive in Sorrento went up in flames just before 6 p.m. on May 6. Varas, who lives with her mother and four sons, said they were all able to get out. However, it was a challenge to get one of her sons to safety.

Varas said he is non-verbal and partially paralyzed. All of his medical equipment and medicine were lost in the fire. He’s currently being cared for at a local hospital.

Two of Varas’ pets were killed. Her dog, Lil Girl was rescued, but got scared and ran away. She still hasn’t been found. Another of her dogs, Skye, suffered smoke inhalation. She’s being treated at a veterinary hospital.

According to Varas, first responders told her the fire started when something on top of her lawnmower ignited. The flames quickly spread to the house.

Varas said she did not have home insurance.

What we don't know:

Varas says the future for her and her family is uncertain. Currently, she is staying with her son in the hospital. Her other sons and her mother are sleeping in different places until they can find a more permanent option.

What they're saying:

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. on May 6 at Renee Varas’ home on Kristine Drive, where she lived with her mother and four sons.

"Once [the flames] hit the roof, everything went up. It took the fire department 23 minutes to get here, and by that time it was just too late; everything was gone."

Varas and her family are now scattered, staying in temporary arrangements.

"As if things weren’t bad enough for us already, now this. I just don’t get it," Varas said.

What's next:

Neighbors have been offering donations to the family, but Varas currently has nowhere to store physical items. A GoFundMe page has been started by a family member.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: