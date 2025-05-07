Deltona Xbox murders: Jury recommends death for Troy Victorino, Jerone Hunter

The jury has reached a verdict in the resentencing trials of Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter, who were both convicted of first-degree murder in the 2004 killings of six people and a dog at a Deltona home.

The cases were known as the "Xbox murders" after law enforcement and prosecutors alleged that the motive behind the home invasion and subsequent killings was over an Xbox gaming console believed to have been stolen.

Victorino and Hunter – and two other men – were found guilty in the deaths. Victorino and Hunter were sentenced to death, while the two other men were sentenced to life in prison.

Due to changing laws over the threshold needed to sentence someone to death, the two men's sentences have been stuck in legal limbo. Currently, a jury does not need to be unanimous in sentencing someone to death; the threshold is an 8-4 vote.

On Wednesday, jurors recommended that both Victorino and Hunter be sentenced to death.

The backstory:

In 2004, six people – all roommates – and a dog were killed in a Deltona, Florida home.

In 2008, Troy Victorino, Jerone Hunter, Michael Salas, and Robert Cannon were convicted. Salas and Cannon were sentenced to life in prison.

