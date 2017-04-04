Trump administration enters new phase for border wall, sets ambitious timetable after securing land
“Build the wall" became the unofficial rallying cry of then-candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.
The First 100 Days: President Trump update on April 4th, 2017
Good Day Orlando at 4am
The White House threatens to cut federal funding for sanctuary cities
Good Day Orlando at 8am
Bill would classify violent crimes with higher punishment for illegal immigrants
Good Day Orlando at 8am
President Trump: The first 100 days
Good Day Orlando at 4am