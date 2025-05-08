2 men hospitalized after shooting at Orange County apartment complex: Sheriff's office

The Brief Two men in their 20s exchanged gunfire during a dispute at a southwest Orange County apartment complex Wednesday night, authorities said. Both were shot and transported to the hospital; their conditions remain unknown. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office say no further updates are expected tonight as the investigation continues.



Two men in their 20s exchanged gunfire during a dispute at a southwest Orange County apartment complex Wednesday night, authorities said.

What we know:

Authorities responded to a shooting late Wednesday night involving two men in the parking lot of Flamingo Crossing West Apartments, located in the 11700 block of Rock Pigeon Loop. The incident occurred at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two men in their 20s exchanged gunfire during a dispute at the Flamingo Crossing West Apartments on Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, both individuals, who are in their 20s and known to each other, were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Both men sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the individuals involved, nor have they shared the extent of their injuries. It remains unclear what prompted the altercation, how many shots were fired, or whether any charges have been filed.

No information has yet been disclosed about the relationship between the two men or any previous incidents involving either of them. Law enforcement has only described them as "known subjects," suggesting a prior connection, though the nature of that relationship remains unknown.

Local perspective:

Flamingo Crossing West Apartments, where the shooting took place, is part of a growing residential area near the western edge of the Walt Disney World Resort. The area has seen increased housing development in recent years, often drawing students, hospitality workers, and young professionals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

