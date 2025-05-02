Missing tot with autism rescued from retention pond in Kissimmee after hours-long search

The Brief A 3-year-old boy with autism went missing in Kissimmee and was found in a nearby retention pond after hours of searching. A helicopter and local responders played a key role in his miraculous rescue, just before tragedy struck. The family expressed immense gratitude, as experts remind others of the dangers of wandering near water for children with autism.



‘Thank you, God… thank you sheriff’

What we know:

A 3-year-old boy with mental disabilities was reported missing in Kissimmee after vanishing from his family’s backyard while playing on a swing.

The incident sparked a large-scale search, including air support from the sheriff’s office. The child was eventually located chest-deep in a nearby retention pond and rescued by deputies in what officials and family called a miraculous rescue.

The boy had been missing for several hours, and video footage captured the rescue as a helicopter hovered overhead and a woman in a golf cart near the scene made a crucial 911 call. Deputies quickly reached the child and reunited him with his family.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the child had been in the water before being found, or how close he was to drowning. Authorities have not disclosed the exact timeline between when the child was reported missing and when he was discovered. It’s also unknown whether the backyard had any fencing or protective barriers, or if the family had prior concerns about the child’s tendency to wander.

The backstory:

The family, visiting from New York, had gathered in Kissimmee to celebrate the child’s birthday. He was playing on a swing when his mother briefly turned away—only to discover moments later that he was gone. Given the child’s developmental challenges, the family and neighbors quickly mobilized, fearing the worst.

Law enforcement said the boy wandered from Josefina Drive, where the family was staying. The retention pond where he was found was within the neighborhood, underscoring how quickly a child can disappear from view and find themselves in danger.

Big picture view:

This case highlights a recurring danger facing children with autism or other disabilities: a tendency to wander, often toward bodies of water. Several recent Florida cases have ended in tragedy, including drownings in Volusia County, Orlando, and Lake Buena Vista.

Experts emphasize the importance of proactive safety measures for vulnerable children. Programs like "Project Lifesaver," which provides free GPS tracking bracelets, aim to prevent such close calls — or worse — from happening.

What they're saying:

The family expressed immense relief and gratitude to the first responders who found their child.

"The actions of the sheriff’s office, the fire department were very fast. Thank God nothing happened, and we celebrate his life," a family member said.

The child’s mother described the chaos and desperation during the search.

"My husband, the family, everyone tried to find him, in the neighborhood… it was crazy. But the helicopter… believe me, it was terrible, very stressful," she added.

Another family member credited a passerby with playing a pivotal role.

"There was a lady walking around the lake, and she called 911… and I think she saved that life."

As the child was rescued and returned to his family, emotion was palpable.

"We are very grateful. Thank you, God… thank you sheriff," a family member said.

