UCF makes game-changing tech upgrades to FBC Mortgage Stadium, including improved cell service

The days of waiting hours for tweets to send and pictures to post while in the stands at the Bounce House are finally over.

UCF Athletics announced Friday some new additions to FBC Mortgage Stadium – and one of them is improved cell phone connectivity, according to a press release.

The stadium is now equipped with MatSing lens antennas, which provide the "most advanced cellular signal distribution antenna system" in high-density environments, UCF said. Each antenna has dozens of concentrated antennas that improve cell signal in every part of the stadium.

It's the same system that's used at AT&T Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Raymond James Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium.

Right now, AT&T is the installer, but additional carriers are expected at a future date, UCF said.

In addition to improved cell phone connectivity, the Bounce House is also equipped with a new "state-of-the-art" lighting system.

The number of light fixtures has increased by 50% to "significantly improve lighting for both the in-stadium and television fan experience," according to the release. UCF Athletics will now be able to use a control system to add color and flickering effects on game days.

"Our fans will see an enhanced in-stadium experience and our broadcasts on ESPN and Fox networks will be championship quality based on the LED additions," said UCF Athletics Director Terry Mohajir.

The Knights kick off the 2023 football season against Kent State at 7 p.m. on August 31. Click here to see the full UCF football schedule for 2023.