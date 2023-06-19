UCF football season tickets sell out ahead of inaugural Big 12 season

UCF football has officially sold out its season ticket allotment for 2023 ahead of its inaugural Big 12 Conference season, Athletic Director Terry Mohajir announced Monday.

This marks the fourth time since 2019 the school has sold out its allotment of more than 27,000 season tickets.

"So proud of the ticket sales and ops team for all the effort they put in to sell out @UCF_Football for the fourth time!!" Brooke Smoley, senior associate athletics director for ticketing, strategy and analytics, wrote on Twitter.

UCF will kick off the 2023 season against Kent State at home on August 31 and is scheduled to begin conference play in Manhattan, Kansas, against Kansas State on September 23.

The Knights, led by head coach Gus Malzahn and starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, will face a new slate of teams, including Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. They'll play some familiar faces who also made the move from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12, including Houston and Cincinnati.

Single-game tickets for the 2023 football season are still available – and you can also put yourself on the waitlist for 2024 season tickets here.

MORE UCF NEWS:

2023 UCF football schedule

Here's a look at the UCF football schedule for 2023, its first season in the Big 12 Conference:

August 31: Kent State, 7 p.m. on FS1

September 9: at Boise State, 7 p.m. on FS1

September 16: Villanova, 6:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

September 23: at Kansas State

September 30: Baylor (family weekend)

October 7: at Kansas

October 21: at Oklahoma

October 28: West Virginia (homecoming)

November 4: at Cincinnati

November 11: Oklahoma State

November 18: at Texas Tech

November 25: Houston

Only the first three games have kickoff times and TV details – the rest will be announced on a week-to-week basis by the Big 12, according to UCF.