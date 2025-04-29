Epic Universe: Universal Orlando offers general public opportunity to preview new park before opening

The Brief Universal Orlando is offering the general public the opportunity to preview Epic Universe before the new theme park officially opens. Epic Universe features five immersive worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk and Dark Universe. Epic Universe's opening date is slated for May 22.



Starting today, Universal Orlando is offering the general public the opportunity to preview Epic Universe before the new theme park officially opens.

Epic Universe's opening date is slated for May 22.

How to get preview tickets

What we know:

Guests will be able to purchase tickets to visit Epic Universe and preview the groundbreaking experience through May 19.

This next phase of preview will be the last chance guests have to experience the highly-anticipated theme park before it officially opens to the public.

Universal leaders said it's important to note that during the preview period, availability of experiences within Epic Universe may vary as final touches are put on the park in preparation for its grand opening.

Those who wish to purchase an Epic Universe preview ticket can click here.

What is Epic Universe?

The backstory:

Epic Universe will be Universal's fourth theme park in Orlando – and the newest theme park to open in Florida.

Epic Universe joins Universal's three other theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay. Epic is also home to three hotels: Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Universal's Terra Luna Resort and its sister property, Universal's Stella Nova Resort.

What are the five immersive worlds?

Dig deeper:

Epic Universe will be home to five new lands, each with its own rides, attractions, shows, bars and restaurants.

The five immersive worlds are: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

Celestial Park

Universal Orlando states that Celestial Park is the "main portal" leading to the four other lands. It is inspired by "astronomical and mythological elements," which "create imaginative sensory delights."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

The Ministry of Magic is the third installment of the wizard-themed lands that Universal Orlando has brought to life. Now, guests will be able to explore the wizarding streets of Paris in the 1920s, just like Newt Scamander™ from Fantastic Beasts, and check out the British Ministry of Magic in the 1990s alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World can be best described as stepping into any Super Nintendo game. Guests can expect to be fully immersed in this land!

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Based on the Academy Award-nominated film trilogy, "How to Train your Dragon," this land has something for the whole family.

Guests will step into the rugged and rocky land where vikings and dragons live together in harmony!

Dark Universe

Dark Universe is the grim and mythical world that will allow guests to explore the mystery of monsters! The village is full of creatures and experiments from Dr. Victoria Frankenstein.

LAND GUIDES:

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

When will Epic Universe open?

Timeline:

It is located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

How to buy tickets?

What you can do:

Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.

Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.

Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.

The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.

Universal will also offer other additional purchases that guests can use to enjoy the new park, including Universal express passes and VIP tours. These are expected to go on sale soon.

