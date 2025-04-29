Monkey spotted in Mount Dora neighborhood; HOA issues warning to residents

The Brief A wild monkey was recently spotted on the loose in a Mount Dora neighborhood. Officials and HOA leaders are warning residents not to engage with the animal. Exactly a year ago today, FOX 35 reported on various other monkey sightings in the Lake County area.



A wild monkey was recently spotted on the loose in a Mount Dora neighborhood, and both officials and HOA leaders are warning residents not to engage with the animal.

Monkey on the run in Mount Dora

What we know:

The Sullivan Ranch neighborhood Homeowners Association sent out an email to residents on Tuesday afternoon to warn them of the monkey.

HOA leaders said the loose monkey was spotted in Sullivan Ranch, specifically around the retention pond and in the rear yards along Sullivan Ranch Road.

Neighbors told FOX 35's Kelsie Cairns that they saw the monkey climb over a wall near a pond and then run straight into the woods.

Residents were told not to attempt to approach, catch or feed the monkey, as it could be unpredictable and cause injury.

HOA leaders said they notified animal control, and the organization was responding.

Are monkey sightings common in Mount Dora?

The backstory:

Exactly a year ago today — on April 29, 2024 — FOX 35 reported on various monkey sightings across the Lake County area, including in Clermont and Groveland.

Residents told FOX 35 that they had seen monkeys running through neighborhoods and even on top of one neighbor's roof.

Are monkey sightings common in Florida?

Dig deeper:

While monkeys are not native to Florida, they are not uncommon, particularly in certain areas.

The most common species found in Florida are rhesus macaques.

These monkeys have been established in the state since the 1930s and are primarily concentrated in areas such as Silver Springs State Park, which is located just east of Ocala.

How to report a wildlife sighting

What you can do:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) urges residents to report fishing, wildlife or boating violations anonymously to the Wildlife Alert Reward Program.

If the information results in an arrest or citation, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The organization offers several ways to report violations:

Report via the "FWC Wildlife Alert" app. Download the app onto Apple or Android smartphones or tablets from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Text 847411 (Tip411) with keyword "FWC" and information about the violation

Call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at (888) 404-FWCC (888-404-3922)

Submit a tip at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert

