Cabana Live shooting: Florida teen sentenced to 10 years for firing into crowd at party venue, injuring 10

The teenager who open-fired inside a Sanford event venue and injured 10 people has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, exactly one year after the incident, according to new court records.

What happened at Cabana Live?

The backstory:

Shortly after midnight on April 28, 2024, deputies, who were patrolling in the nearby area, responded to Cabana Live, an events venue and restaurant, after hearing multiple gunshots appearing to come from the back of the establishment, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. When they arrived on scene they witnessed crowds of people running out of the venue.

According to court paperwork, witnesses said the shooting started as a fight inside the venue. Then Christopher Bouie, who was 16-years-old at the time, turned around, pulled out a 9mm gun, and started shooting toward a crowd of people.

Christopher Eugene Bouie

According to deputies, a 20-year-old from Tallahassee was identified as the second person to open fire in the venue. However, he was not named a suspect, arrested, or charged with a crime in the shooting.

A security guard at the venue tackled Bouie to disarm him and a second security guard placed him in handcuffs until Seminole County deputies arrived.

A total of 10 people, including NFL player Tank Dell, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, mostly to their legs, the sheriff's office said.

In May 2024, a judge issued an Order of Transfer, shifting the prosecution of Bouie from Juvenile Court to the adult Circuit Court.

One year later: 10-year sentence

What we know:

On Monday, April 28, 2025, exactly one year after the shooting, Bouie, who is now 17-years-old, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The 10-year sentence was paired with five years' probation and the requirement to undergo mental health treatment, according to new court documents.

Bouie pleaded no contest and was found guilty on the following charges:

3 counts | Attempted second-degree murder while discharging firearm

3 counts | Criminal attempt to solicit or conspire to commit a capital felony

3 counts | Committing a first-degree felony with a weapon

1 count | Possession of a firearm by a minor under the age of eighteen

According to court records, after his sentencing Monday, Bouie filed a notice of appeal. He has been assigned a public defender and the state has filed an acknowledgment of the notice of appeal.

