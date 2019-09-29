Wilson throws 4 TD passes, Seahawks hold off Rams 30-29

Russell Wilson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chris Carson on fourth-and-goal with 2:28 remaining to give Seattle the lead, Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal with 11 seconds left and the Seahawks held on for a wild 30-29 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Kucherov's goal, assist help Lightning beat Panthers 5-2

The Lightning tied the NHL record with 62 wins last season, yet failed to win a single game in the playoffs, where they were swept in the first round by Bobrovsky and the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team opened this season with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series

The Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland 5-1 in last night’s AL wild-card game. They’ll stay on the road to open a Division Series tomorrow against the AL West champion Astros, who piled up a major league-best 107 wins this season.

Soto lifts Nats to 4-3 comeback wild-card win over Brewers

Washington's Juan Soto delivered a bases-loaded single against Josh Hader that scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Nationals rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in the NL wild-card game Tuesday night.

Orlando Magic begin training camp
Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford called the opening day of team practice disappointing, but everyone was raving about the performance of new point guard Markelle Fultz. The magic are not yet playing with starters and second units, but there is a lot of strength and excitement.

Chase Elliott wins playoff race at Charlotte in scorching heat

Alex Bowman had just advanced to the second round of NASCAR's playoffs, climbed from his car and slumped to the ground, dehydrated and overcome by the heat. As he was receiving medical attention, Bubba Wallace approached him and angrily splashed liquid in Bowman's face.

Winston throws 4 TD passes, Buccaneers outlast Rams 55-40

Jameis Winston passed for 385 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin, and Ndamukong Suh returned Jared Goff's fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 1:06 to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 55-40 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.