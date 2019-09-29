Buehler, Muncy lead Dodgers past Nats 6-0 in NLDS opener
The Los Angeles Dodgers win Game 1 of the National League Division Series, defeating the Washington Nationals 6-0 on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
Wilson throws 4 TD passes, Seahawks hold off Rams 30-29
Russell Wilson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Chris Carson on fourth-and-goal with 2:28 remaining to give Seattle the lead, Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal with 11 seconds left and the Seahawks held on for a wild 30-29 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.
Kucherov's goal, assist help Lightning beat Panthers 5-2
The Lightning tied the NHL record with 62 wins last season, yet failed to win a single game in the playoffs, where they were swept in the first round by Bobrovsky and the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team opened this season with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.
Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series
The Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland 5-1 in last night’s AL wild-card game. They’ll stay on the road to open a Division Series tomorrow against the AL West champion Astros, who piled up a major league-best 107 wins this season.
RCR promotes Reddick to Cup Series in No. 8 Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick has been promoted to the NASCAR Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing next season to replace Daniel Hemric, who last month was told he would not be retained for a second season.
Remember these moments? Rams vs Seahawks brings Week 5 rivalry to Thursday Night Football on FOX
Every moment is a little bit bigger in primetime. This week, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks renew their NFC West rivalry for Thursday Night Football on FOX. Remember 4th and inches?
Jaguars' Ramsey misses practice again because of back injury
Disgruntled defender Jalen Ramsey missed his fifth consecutive practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.
This week, Thursday Night Football is back on FOX as Jared Goff and the Rams take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in a huge NFC showdown. It all starts at 7:30 PM ET, 4:30 PT on FOX, NFL Network, and streaming on Prime Video.
Soto lifts Nats to 4-3 comeback wild-card win over Brewers
Washington's Juan Soto delivered a bases-loaded single against Josh Hader that scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Nationals rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in the NL wild-card game Tuesday night.
FOX Sports Florida to air 3 Magic preseason games
FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to televise three Magic preseason games ahead of the 2019-20 NBA regular season.
Orlando Magic begin training camp
Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford called the opening day of team practice disappointing, but everyone was raving about the performance of new point guard Markelle Fultz. The magic are not yet playing with starters and second units, but there is a lot of strength and excitement.
10 months after giving birth, Olympic runner Allyson Felix smashes world record held by Usain Bolt
Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix smashed a world record held by Usain Bolt, widely known as the world’s fastest man, on Sunday — just 10 months after giving birth with an emergency C-section.
Winston's improved play has Bucs off to 2-2 start
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-2 with a pair of surprising road wins, thanks in part to Jameis Winston's ability to cut down on costly mistakes.
Jaguars find ground game, but still looking for consistency
The Jacksonville Jaguars want to be a physical, smash-mouth team that has enough versatility to play other styles when needed.
Things to know about California's law on college athlete pay
California is the first state to pass a law allowing college athletes to hire agents and get paid for use of their name, image or likeness. Some things to know about the new legislation:
California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape amateur sports in the U.S.
Chase Elliott wins playoff race at Charlotte in scorching heat
Alex Bowman had just advanced to the second round of NASCAR's playoffs, climbed from his car and slumped to the ground, dehydrated and overcome by the heat. As he was receiving medical attention, Bubba Wallace approached him and angrily splashed liquid in Bowman's face.
Another 2nd-half collapse by Dolphins in loss to Chargers
The Miami Dolphins are off to an awful start in part because they fade at the finish.
Orlando City eliminated in 1-1 draw with Cincinnati
Benji Michel scored a minute into extra time to give Orlando City a 1-1 tie with FC Cincinnati on Sunday.
Winston throws 4 TD passes, Buccaneers outlast Rams 55-40
Jameis Winston passed for 385 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin, and Ndamukong Suh returned Jared Goff's fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 1:06 to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 55-40 victory over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.