UCF to host Big 12 Conference's new homecoming tour this fall

The Big 12 Conference is going on tour this fall – and the party is making a stop in Orlando!

UCF is set to host Big 12 Homecoming this fall, thanks to a new three-day celebration hosted by the Big 12, the conference announced Monday in a news release. The event will stop at the four new members' campuses, including Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF.

Knight Nation can expect three days of "entertainment and community engagement" on campus September 28-30, the weekend UCF football hosts Baylor – which also happens to be the university's family weekend. Here's a look at what fans can look forward to:

Thursday: Women's empowerment event including panels and discussions alongside female student-athletes and female leaders impacting change across campus

Friday: Big 12 student-athletes and coaches will visit one elementary school to unveil a $50K makeover for a new library/media center as a part of the College Football Playoff Foundation’s signature program, Extra Yard Makeover Project

Saturday: The Big 12 will enhance each school’s pre-game tailgating experience with live DJ performances, limited edition merchandise giveaways, an armed forces pre-game flyover and more

"We are thrilled to launch Big 12 Homecoming and debut this celebration of our Conference on the campuses of our four newest members," Big 12 Chief Marketing Officer Tyrel Kirkham said in the press release. "Each of these four programs have waited years for this moment, and as a Conference, we want to ensure their arrival is memorialized and celebrated. These events will bring a new level of entertainment and excitement to Big 12 campuses."

Big 12 Homecoming is not related to UCF's homecoming event, which culminates on October 28 when the Knights host West Virginia.