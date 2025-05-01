Orlando police investigating active scene on Cason Cove, asking public to avoid area
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is conducting an active investigation on Thursday evening in the 4600 block of Cason Cove Drive.
What we know:
Orlando police officers are investigating an active scene on Cason Cove and are urging the public to avoid the area. Witnesses told FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie that they heard more than a dozen shots fired.
Our crew is on the scene gathering more details. This is a developing story.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released details about the nature of the investigation but are urging the public to avoid the area as officers work the scene.
Police said additional information will be shared as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Orlando Police Department.