May Day protests: Trump's policies targeting immigrants, federal workers and diversity spark movement

Thousands of protesters are gathering nationwide on Thursday, including in Central Florida, to rally for workers’ and immigrants’ rights in the latest round of demonstrations against President Donald Trump and his administration.

What is May Day?

The backstory:

May Day, celebrated annually on May 1, is a multifaceted holiday with diverse meanings and traditions. It's a time for spring celebrations, labor rights commemorations and even a statewide celebration in Hawaii called Lei Day. In many parts of the world, it's known as International Workers' Day or Labour Day, commemorating the labor movement and the fight for workers' rights.

The May Day protests are taking place on Thursday and are supported by hundreds of organizations.

This year, the May Day protests come after two other massive days of protests took place across the country in April:

April 5: Hands-off rallies

April 19: Day of action

What are the people protesting?

Dig deeper:

The demonstrations will vary from worker's rights rallies to marches for social justice.

Activists planning the marches say much of their message is about fighting back against Trump’s policies targeting immigrants, federal workers and diversity programs.

"This is a war on working people – and we will not stand down," a website for the national day of action says. "They’re defunding our schools, privatizing public services, attacking unions, and targeting immigrant families with fear and violence. Working people built this nation, and we know how to take care of each other. We won’t back down – we will never stop fighting for our families and the rights and freedoms that propel opportunity and a better life for all Americans. Their time is up."

Protests planned in Central Florida

Local perspective:

The protests are set to take place in nearly 1,000 cities across the U.S., including a few planned in Central Florida. A map of the May Day protests shows several major metro areas that have more than one rally planned.

In Orange County, "Immigrants Are Welcome Here" will lead a march as part of the demonstrations, honoring immigrant labor and demanding accountability and transparency regarding an agreement between the Orange County Jail and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) responsible for the deportation of hundreds of workers.

Protest leaders say the Intergovernmental Service Agreement was signed years ago and provides for people deemed to be deported from nearby countries to be transferred to the Orange County Jail, making it easier for ICE to collect.

"The federal government is covering only about 60%of the daily cost to house each detainee — reimbursing $88 per person — while Orange County taxpayers are left to pay the remaining portion of the $145 daily expense," they said.

The coalition is urging county leaders to:

Terminate the contract with ICE

Adopt a "trigger resolution" to exit the agreement if legally permissible

Ensure due process, legal resources and multilingual support for detainees

Demand fair wages and dignified working conditions

Put an end to exploitation and unjust deportations

Stop ICE cooperation and enforcement in our communities

The event will feature a multitude of key speakers, including Florida House Rep. Tom Keene and other representatives from Equality Florida, Florida Rising and other coalition partners.

The May Day-International Workers' Day march will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Orange County 33rd Street Jail at 3723 Vision Blvd., Orlando.

