Florida charter boat captain faces additional charges from FWC after viral video, officials say

The Florida charter boat captain at the center of a viral video is facing a series of new charges and citations following an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), who said they uncovered additional violations committed during a previous fishing trip.

Brock Horner, 40, was arrested by the Punta Gorda Police Department (PGPD) just days after the video of him yelling and cursing at a fisherman began rapidly spreading across the internet.

Latest investigation updates

What we know:

The U.S. Coast Guard, PGPD and FWC are all conducting separate investigations due to the location of the incident.

Only a week after Horner's arrest, FWC officials said they found probable cause to charge Horner with a misdemeanor for harassment of a fisher and cite him for careless operation of a vessel.

They said their investigation also revealed more about a separate March 29 charter fishing trip operated under Horner’s business, Tarpon Coast Fishing Charters. FWC said they found Horner was operating without a valid saltwater charter license and using an improperly registered vessel.

The violations now result in two new citations and a second misdemeanor charge, according to court documents.

Florida charter boat captain Brock Horner, 40, was arrested on April 4 after a viral video showed him unlawfully boarding fisherman Gage Towles' boat and threatening him on the Peace River. (Credit: Punta Gorda Police Department)

What's next:

Authorities from all involved organizations are currently continuing their investigations.

Horner has since bonded out of jail. He is due back in court for his arraignment on May 5, according to the Charlotte County Clerk of Courts.

Florida captain's 'boat rage' goes viral

The backstory:

On April 1, Horner was captured on video screaming at a young boater named Gage Towles, 22, in the Peace River. Towles' video went viral soon after, garnering millions of views.

The video shows Horner pulling his boat alongside Towles' boat without permission. Officials said Horner then unlawfully boarded the boat and threatened Towles, escalating the incident into a criminal offense.

In the video, Towles repeatedly asked Horner to leave, tried to calm down the situation and apologized.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident stemmed from another that happened a few days prior. The fisherman said Horner was seen speeding and cutting under the bridge. When others yelled at Horner to slow down, they say Horner accused them of not having their lights on. Towles said he was not involved, but Horner sought him out.

Horner was arrested on April 4 on charges including burglary with assault or battery, non-forced entry.

Only a few days later, a judge issued a no-contact order to Horner, meaning he is not allowed to come in contact with Towles.

Towles' attorney asks for threats against Horner to stop

What they're saying:

Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Smith said Horner's behavior will not be tolerated in the city.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors, both on land and on the water," she said.

Following Horner's arrest, his original attorney, Scott Weinberg, told FOX 35 News that he was no longer representing him.

Horner and his family said they have been subjected to numerous threats since the incident.

In response, Steven Leskovich, the new attorney representing Towles, issued a statement urging an end to the threats and calling on the public to place their trust in the criminal justice system as it carries out its process.

