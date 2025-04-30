Man shot, killed by Brevard County deputy after approaching with knife: officials

The Brief A man was shot and killed after approaching a Brevard County deputy with a knife during an early morning disturbance, authorities said. The deputy involved in the shooting will be placed on paid leave as the incident is being investigated, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.



A man is dead after he was shot by a Brevard County deputy responding to a disturbance at a home early Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the man was shot after approaching the deputy with a knife.

What we know:

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Palm Circle in Palm Shores regarding a disturbance.

The caller told authorities that there was a man that was "out of control" and had damaged the inside of the residence. The caller ended up locking themselves inside the bathroom for safety.

A responding deputy met with the caller outside the home before trying to speak with the man. When the deputy neared the front door of the home, the man appeared and was holding a knife, authorities said.

The man quickly advanced toward the deputy and the deputy responded by shooting him.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body will be taken to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading to the disturbance remain unclear. The identities of those involved, including the deputy, have not yet been released.

What's next:

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid leave while the incident is being investigated, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is still looking into what happened. When the investigation is finished, the results will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

