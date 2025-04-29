Florida JV coach bonds out after alleged locker room assault on referee

The Brief Alvin Pegues Jr. was arrested for allegedly punching a referee after a February basketball game. He has since bonded out and says tensions were high but the altercation "should never have gotten to that point." The former Windermere High coach resigned in March; the incident is under investigation.



A high school basketball coach accused of assaulting a referee during a post-game altercation has been released from jail after posting bond. Speaking to FOX 35 News, Alvin Pegues Jr. expressed regret that things got out of hand.

'I should have been a bigger person'

What we know:

Alvin Pegues Jr., a junior varsity basketball coach at Windermere High School, has been arrested and released on bond following accusations that he assaulted a referee after a February 1 game.

According to the arrest affidavit, Pegues received two technical fouls during the game but was not ejected due to limited time remaining and lack of coaching staff. After the game ended, authorities say Pegues entered the referee’s locker room and attacked the official, who sustained facial bruises and scratches.

What we don't know:

The specific circumstances surrounding how the confrontation escalated in the locker room have not been fully detailed, and Pegues’ full version of events is yet to be presented in any legal setting. The name of the referee and whether he has filed any civil complaints are also not public at this time.

The backstory:

Pegues was in his first year as a non-faculty coach at Windermere High and was overseeing the boys’ JV basketball team. Tensions reportedly rose during a game, leading to two technical fouls issued against him for arguing with the referee. Despite that, he remained on the court. The physical altercation took place shortly after the final whistle, in a private area.

What they're saying:

Alvin Pegues, Jr., walked out of jail after posting $250 bond. According to Winter Garden Police, Pegues beat a referee after a tournament game on Feb. 1 at Foundation Academy. Police said Pegues was upset with calls the referee made and post-game entered the referee's office and shoved and punched the ref.

Pegues told FOX 35 News after he walked out of jail it "got out of hand."

"It takes two to tango," Pegues said. "It's not just one sided. You can't abuse your power, per se. Your position is always to protect the kids, but things got out of hand. I could've been the bigger person. I should've been the bigger person."

The referee was bruised in the head and scratched in the face. Police said Pegues left before they arrived.

"The referee got very disrespectful," Pegues said. "I thought he was targeting me and trying to bully me because of his position."

Pegues was arrested Tuesday , three months after the alleged beating, by Orlando police officers after they said they noticed Pegues driving while there was a warrant out for his arrest. He spent nearly 24 hours in jail.

He called it "a learning experience" that cost him a lot.

Pegues said he apologized to the boys on the team for letting them down with a sour end to their season. Pegues also said he would apologize to the referee.

"I would apologize," Pegues said. "I should’ve been the bigger person. I’m sure I’m older than him, so I should’ve been more mature, and I should’ve taken the high road."

What's next:

The online court docket did not list Pegues' next court date. This is a developing story.

