UCF football schedule: Knights enter new era in 2023 with inaugural Big 12 schedule

UCF football is entering an exciting new era as they gear up for their inaugural Big 12 season this fall.

With Gus Malzahn at the head and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ready to rock, the Knights will face a series of new challenges, including a whole new slate of Power 5 teams plus some formidable, yet familiar, opponents.

UCF kicks off the 2023 season at home against Kent State on August 31. The Knights are scheduled to play 12 games this fall – six at home and six on the road. Some of those road trips will take Knights fans to brand new destinations, like Lawrence, Kansas, and Lubbock, Texas. UCF will also travel to Oklahoma – who is making the jump to the Southeastern Conference after this season ends – to face former Knights QB Dillon Gabriel, who transferred out of the program back in November 2021.

The Knights finished the 2022 season 9-5 overall and 6-2 in their final season in the American Athletic Conference. The winning season led the team to face Tulane in the AAC Championship Game, where they lost 45-28. The Knights' season ended with a heartbreaking 30-13 loss to Duke in the Military Bowl.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 05: UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) runs onto the field during the football game between the UCF Knights and the Southern Methodist Mustangs on October 5th, 2022 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UCF Knights football 2023 football schedule

Here's a look at the 2023 football schedule for the UCF Knights: