UCF football unveils 2024 schedule as Knights head into second season in Big 12

The official UCF football schedule for the 2024 season is here.

The Knights, led by head coach Gus Malzahn going into his fourth season with UCF, finished their inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference 6-7 overall, including a Gasparilla Bowl loss to Georgia Tech in late December.

Back in November, the Big 12 Conference revealed the home and away games for UCF's 2024 season – and through 2027 – but now we finally have dates to go with them. UCF will host a slew of opponents who have never visited the Bounce House before, including Arizona, Colorado and Utah.

As it goes every year, times and channels will be announced throughout the season. Kickoff times for the first three games will be announced this summer, UCF Athletics said.

A number of players are returning for the 2024 season, including big names like running back RJ Harvey and wide receiver Kobe Hudson. Harvey, an Orlando native and semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, finished the 2023 season with 1,296 rushing yards, making him the first UCF RB to pass 1,000 rushing yards since 2018. Hudson recorded 44 receptions for 900 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Knights' leading wide receiver last season, Javon Baker, has declared for the NFL Draft.

UCF has also added an impressive quarterback to lead the Knights in 2024 – KJ Jefferson. The graduate transfer from Arkansas was nabbed after entering the transfer portal. He threw for more than 2,000 yards in his past three seasons with the Razorbacks.

The Knights will host New Hampshire on Thursday, Aug. 29 to kick off the season, a date that was confirmed earlier this month. Here's a look at the full slate:

UCF football schedule 2024

August 29 (Thursday): New Hampshire

September 7 (Saturday): Sam Houston (Family Weekend)

September 14 (Saturday): at TCU

September 28 (Saturday): Colorado

October 5 (Saturday): at Florida

October 12 (Saturday): Cincinnati (Military Appreciation Day)

October 19 (Saturday): at Iowa State

October 26 (Saturday): BYU (Homecoming)

November 2 (Saturday): Arizona (Space Game)

November 9 (Saturday): at Arizona State

November 23 (Saturday): at West Virginia

November 29 (Friday): Utah (Senior Knight)

UCF Spring Game details were also announced

On Tuesday, UCF also announced that its annual Spring Game would be played at 7 p.m. on April 12.

