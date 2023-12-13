UCF Football sets the record straight after man in viral EPCOT squabble on TikTok claims to be a player

UCF Football is setting the record straight.

A viral video is making the rounds on social media showing a squabble between parties in line for a ride at Walt Disney World. The video, shared by @theme.park.vibes on TikTok on Tuesday, alleges that a group of people cut the line for Soarin' Around the World at EPCOT.

"Were you guys walking slow? We're all going to the same place … You're a f----- nerd, dude," one of the men is heard saying in the video. The video goes on for about three-and-a-half minutes, as the argument escalates and profanities are exchanged.

Just before the 40-second mark, the same man tells the person recording the video that he "plays football at the University of Central Florida" before telling them to "shut up."

Due to the man's remarks about claiming to be a UCF football player, the program released a statement on social media ensuring that's simply not the case.

"The individual in the video on TikTok is not a member of our football team and never has been," UCF Football said.

UCF running back Preston Foreman also took to TikTok to clarify that he's not the person in the video. His remarks come after some people on social media believed it was him.

"As you can clearly see, I'm not the guy in that EPCOT TikTok video. I have no dreads, I don't have tattoos, I'm in a sling," Foreman said, adding that he's never seen the person from the video on campus. "UCF Football would never recruit someone like that, nor would they ever tolerate having someone like that on the team."

That video can be seen here.

Over two minutes into the video, which received over 5 million views on TikTok, a Walt Disney World staff member seemingly appears to try to deescalate the situation, but it's unclear what happened after that. FOX 35 reached out to Walt Disney World for more information about the incident.

A link to the TikTok can be found here. Please note that the video includes explicit language.

The man from the video apparently made a TikTok video of his own, confirming that he's not Foreman, nor is he a football player at UCF.

"There's two sides to every story," he said in the video, adding that he apologizes to any kids that might have been around at the time of the incident. He also said he got emotional at the time of the incident after he said the group of people recording the video were shouting racial slurs.

"Yes, not saying it was right at all, there's different ways and way better ways to handle stuff, but I let my emotions get the best of me simply because why do you have to use racial slurs towards anybody?" he said in the three-and-a-half minute video.

Click here to watch his response.