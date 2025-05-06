Volusia County woman accused of impersonating police officer in parking lot dispute

The Brief Alexis Rosati, 41, was arrested in Volusia County after allegedly impersonating a police officer during a parking dispute at a Walmart in Port Orange. Authorities say she showed a badge, claimed to be on duty, and left a handwritten "warning" on a man's car for parking in a law enforcement space. Police confirmed Rosati was not an officer and arrested her after reviewing video evidence and conducting interviews.



A Volusia County woman is facing charges after police say she pretended to be a law enforcement officer and issued a fake traffic warning during a dispute over a parking space outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Alexis Rosati, 41, was arrested Friday and charged with false personation of a law enforcement officer and unlawful use of badges of authority, according to the Port Orange Police Department. She was booked into the Volusia County Jail with bail set at $3,000.

Alexis Rosati

The incident occurred on April 29 in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 3811 Clyde Morris Blvd. A man told police he was approached by a woman after parking in a spot reserved for law enforcement vehicles. The woman, later identified as Rosati, allegedly claimed to be a police officer, showed him a badge, and left a handwritten "warning" on his car.

According to the arrest affidavit, the badge reportedly had markings similar to "Bellevue Police," and Rosati told the man she was on duty working in Port Orange. The man began recording the encounter, during which he asked Rosati to issue an official ticket if he had parked illegally. Rosati allegedly told him she had already written a warning.

Port Orange police reviewed the video and confirmed Rosati was not affiliated with their department. Investigators later discovered that the name on the fake warning belonged to a man for whom Rosati served as a caretaker.

Surveillance footage from the parking lot and statements from both the victim and Rosati led to her arrest.

