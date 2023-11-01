UCF football's Big 12 matchups through 2027 released: Colorado, Utah coming to Bounce House in 2024

UCF football's transition into the Big 12 has taken a significant step forward as the conference announced its scheduling matrix for the next several years.

The Big 12 Conference will compete as a 16-team conference for the first time in 2024 as new programs, including soon-to-be former PAC-12 teams Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. UCF is among the recent wave of schools who made the jump to the Big 12, alongside BYU, Cincinnati and Houston.

"As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12," Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a press release. "I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come."

The Big 12 said between 2024 and 2027, all teams will play each other at least once home and away. Some matchups will happen over three seasons, while others take place in all four.

It should be noted that UCF does not have a permanent rival yet in the Big 12. The Knights are not scheduled to play annual matchups against a consistent opponent. UCF is slated to face Cincinnati, BYU, Colorado and West Virginia three out of the four next years. The latter just delivered a loss to the Knights over the weekend, 41-28.

All 16 teams' scheduled were balanced using metrics like travel by distance, time zones and connectivity to rivalries.

Dates will be announced at a later time.

Announcement of the scheduling matrix comes as the Knights remain winless in the Big 12 heading into Week 9. UCF is scheduled to make the trip to Cincinnati to face the former American Athletic Conference foes, who also remain winless as new members of the Big 12.

Here's a look at UCF's Big 12 slate through 2027:

UCF's Big 12 football slate through 2027

2024 home games

Arizona

BYU

Cincinnati

Colorado

Utah

2024 away games

Arizona State

Iowa State

TCU

West Virginia

2025 home games

Houston

Kansas

Oklahoma State

West Virginia

2025 away games

Baylor

BYU

Cincinnati

Texas Tech

Kansas State

2026 home games

Arizona State

Baylor

BYU

Iowa State

TCU

2026 away games

Colorado

Houston

Kansas

Oklahoma State

2027 home games

Cincinnati

Colorado

Kansas State

Texas Tech

2027 away games

Arizona

Baylor

Iowa State

Utah

West Virginia

