Family sues after U.S. Airman killed by Florida deputy in his own home

‘He had a life ahead of him’

What we know:

On May 3, 2024, Deputy Eddie Duran shot and killed Senior Airman Roger Fortson inside Fortson’s own apartment in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The deputy had responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance allegedly coming from Fortson’s unit.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, died Friday, May 3, following an incident at his off-base residence. Fortson was assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron. He entered active duty on Nov. 19, 2019. [Credit: U.S. Air Force] Expand

When Fortson opened the door, he was shot within seconds. He was alone and on a FaceTime call with his girlfriend at the time. Duran has since been charged with manslaughter with a firearm and has pleaded not guilty. Fortson was a 23-year-old Black airman assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Fortson’s apartment was identified as the location of the reported disturbance or what information the apartment complex staff provided to the deputy.

Authorities have not fully disclosed the body camera footage or other details about Duran’s actions in the moments leading up to the shooting. Additionally, it's uncertain whether the justice system in Okaloosa County will conduct a trial that Fortson’s family and supporters deem fair.

The backstory:

This incident joins a broader national conversation about police use of force, especially in cases involving Black victims.

Fortson’s death has prompted comparisons to other high-profile killings of Black Americans by law enforcement, including those of Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, Tyre Nichols, and George Floyd. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented families in many of those cases, is now representing Fortson’s family. The case also intersects with ongoing military efforts to address racial disparities within its ranks.

Big picture view:

The shooting has reignited concerns about systemic issues in law enforcement accountability and racial bias, particularly in areas like the Florida Panhandle. Okaloosa County has a reputation for rarely charging officers for on-duty killings, and convictions are even rarer.

Fortson’s death adds pressure on local and federal systems to reassess police response protocols, training standards, and the role of racial dynamics in use-of-force cases.

What they're saying:

Deputy Eddie Duran was responding to a domestic disturbance report at Fortson’s apartment that turned out to be false.

"I want accountability because he was 23. I want accountability because he had a life ahead of him. I want accountability because he was in his own home," said Fortson’s mother, Meka Fortson, at a news conference.

It is highly unusual for Florida law enforcement officers to be charged for an on-duty killing. Convictions in such cases are even rarer.

"This is not policing. This is an unlawful execution," said Ben Crump, the family’s attorney. "We believe Roger’s death was a result of a pattern and practice here in Okaloosa County," Crump added, criticizing what he called systemic issues in the sheriff’s office.

Meka Fortson also expressed deep skepticism about local justice.

"I have no faith in Okaloosa County," she said, casting doubt that her son’s case would receive a fair trial in the area where the deputy worked.

