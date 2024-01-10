UCF football to kick off 2024 season on Thursday, August 29 against New Hampshire

UCF football is slated to kick off the 2024 season at home against New Hampshire. The game, previously set for Saturday, Aug. 31, has been moved up to Thursday, Aug. 29.

New Hampshire football shared its official 2024 schedule on Wednesday morning – and UCF Athletics confirmed the schedule change to FOX 35, too.

The Knights are also set to host Sam Houston on Sept. 7 and travel to the Swamp to face the Florida Gators on Oct. 5.

UCF nor the Big 12 have shared the full official schedule for the 2024 season, we do know the Knights' conference opponents through 2027. Here's a look at 2024:

Home : Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Utah

Away: Arizona State, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia

UCF finished the 2023 season – its first in the Big 12 – 6-7 overall after a 30-17 loss to Georgia Tech in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 22.