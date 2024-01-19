UCF seeks fan input on $90 million football stadium renovations

UCF has $90 million to spend on football stadium renovations, and they're asking fans for help.

Back in October, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners approved a $90 million award over 9 years for UCF to expand the existing Roth Tower at FBC Mortgage Stadium. On Friday, UCF Athletics emailed fans asking for their input on how to allocate the funds.

"To assist the department in developing the plan for the Roth Tower, we are requesting your participation in a 10–15-minute online survey. The survey will ask questions ranging from ticket pricing to new seating concepts," the email said.

UCF shared suggestions, plans and ideas for potential additions to FBC Mortgage Stadium and asked fans to weigh in.

Some ideas include new premium seating options on the west sideline, a reimagined club seating experience, an enhanced Cabana Loge area and new luxury and bay suites. UCF is also potentially looking into an upgraded tailgating experience with a VIP Tailgating Party Pass that would give fans access to all-you-can-eat food, the ability to purchase alcohol, games and other entertainment.

The survey also introduced a potential "Liftoff Club," a private membership club that gives members access to dining and event space year-round.

"The Liftoff Club would also offer patrons the most unique way to take in rocket launches with unobstructed views of the skyline framed by the home of Knights football," the email said. It should be noted that FBC Mortgage Stadium's 50-yard line lines up with the exact latitude as NASA's Launch Complex 39A.

UCF noted that everything in the survey is "conceptual in nature and no decisions have been made regarding their approval for development."

"The information learned from the survey will simply allow us to analyze market conditions and make data driven decisions," the email said.

In the survey, UCF is also seeking input on a few existing gameday experiences, including parking, restrooms, concessions, Wi-Fi and seat comfort, to name a few. These plans are part of the university's renovation and expansion project of the Kenneth G. Dixon Athletics Village, UCF said.

"There are many different components to the project, including modernizing training and rehabilitation spaces, updating practice and competition venues and improving the gameday experience for all Knight fans," the email said.

The survey also asks a few identifying questions, like your gender, annual income, relationship to the university, where you usually sit at football games, and willingness to donate to support stadium improvements.

"Our fans are second to none, and the continued passion, energy and investment of our fan base will be the driving force behind the future success of all our athletic programs," the email said. "We have made great strides in a short time period and are excited about the next phase of our growth. Your time and feedback are greatly appreciated, and we look forward to sharing the development of our plans as we go."

The survey, which is available via email from UCF Athletics, ends Jan. 29. Each email has its own personalized link and cannot be shared with others.