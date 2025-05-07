Crash turns criminal in Bunnell: Man arrested for robbery, burglary

The Brief A Bunnell man was arrested after a minor crash escalated into a robbery when he demanded cash, threatened the other driver, and followed him across town. Jason Bass, 36, was found with two handguns and an open beer in his vehicle and now faces multiple charges, including robbery and burglary.



A minor vehicle crash escalated into a criminal case Monday afternoon after police say a Bunnell man demanded money, issued threats, and pursued the other driver across town.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched around 12:05 p.m. on May 5 to the 300 block of North Pine Street after receiving a report of a disturbance following a crash near West Woodland and North State Street. According to police, Jason Bass, 36, exited his vehicle, demanded $1,500 from the other driver for cosmetic damage, and threatened, "I’m going to beat your a**," if the victim didn’t comply.

Fearing for his safety, the victim handed over $463 in cash, investigators said. Bass then allegedly ordered the man to go to a bank for more money and followed him across town, attempting to force open the locked truck door and banging on the window before the victim fled.

Jason Bass | CREDIT: Bunnell Police Department

Bass was intercepted near the Flagler County Courthouse by a Bunnell Police officer and a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy. During the stop, police found two handguns and an open can of cold beer in his vehicle. When questioned, Bass reportedly said, "Sometimes you have to drink," and admitted to attempting to open the victim’s door, though he claimed the money was given voluntarily.

Bass was arrested by Bunnell Police and charged with robbery, burglary, petit theft, and possession of an open container in a vehicle. He was booked into the Flagler County Inmate Facility on $13,000 bond.

