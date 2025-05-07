Crash turns criminal in Bunnell: Man arrested for robbery, burglary
ORLANDO, Fla. - A minor vehicle crash escalated into a criminal case Monday afternoon after police say a Bunnell man demanded money, issued threats, and pursued the other driver across town.
What we know:
Officers were dispatched around 12:05 p.m. on May 5 to the 300 block of North Pine Street after receiving a report of a disturbance following a crash near West Woodland and North State Street. According to police, Jason Bass, 36, exited his vehicle, demanded $1,500 from the other driver for cosmetic damage, and threatened, "I’m going to beat your a**," if the victim didn’t comply.
Fearing for his safety, the victim handed over $463 in cash, investigators said. Bass then allegedly ordered the man to go to a bank for more money and followed him across town, attempting to force open the locked truck door and banging on the window before the victim fled.
Jason Bass | CREDIT: Bunnell Police Department
Bass was intercepted near the Flagler County Courthouse by a Bunnell Police officer and a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy. During the stop, police found two handguns and an open can of cold beer in his vehicle. When questioned, Bass reportedly said, "Sometimes you have to drink," and admitted to attempting to open the victim’s door, though he claimed the money was given voluntarily.
Bass was arrested by Bunnell Police and charged with robbery, burglary, petit theft, and possession of an open container in a vehicle. He was booked into the Flagler County Inmate Facility on $13,000 bond.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Bunnell Police Department and the Flagler County Clerk of Courts.