NHC monitoring disturbance off Florida's coast: Could it become tropical depression, storm?

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance situated off Florida's coast for potential development. As of Tuesday, there is a 10% chance of formation over the next seven days. Even if the system does not reach tropical designation, Florida could see impacts, including gusty winds, rougher surf and enhanced thunderstorm chances.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping a close eye on the first disturbance of the 2025 season, located off Florida's eastern coast.

What we know:

As of Tuesday morning, a non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form near or offshore the southeastern U.S. coast over the next two to three days.

Could the disturbance become a tropical depression or tropical storm?

Dig deeper:

Chances of development remain low – 10% – over the next seven days, but if the system remains offshore, it could slowly develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics later this week, the NHC said.

"That's a pretty typical location for formation as we get into June," NHC Director Michael Brennan told FOX Weather. "This is where we tend to see storms form in June, from the Gulf, across Florida, off the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts. So, it’s a great reminder that typically in June, those storms do tend to form pretty close to home , and people need to be ready and keep an eye out."

One major factor in determining tropical development is how close this system stays to land.

The low is expected to remain either over land or very close to the coast, which would limit any potential for organization early on, according to FOX Weather. However, if the system moves off the southeastern U.S. coast, there could be a low chance of tropical development there.

Could this potential disturbance impact Florida?

Local perspective:

For Florida – even if the system does not reach tropical designation – it could bring a few days of gusty onshore winds (25–35 mph) along the east coast from Jacksonville to Florida's Space Coast.

It may also lead to rougher surf from Thursday to Friday and increase the chances of thunderstorms during that same period.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast, Dates, Predictions

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1, and much like last year, the FOX 35 Storm Team expects a lot of ocean heat content to fuel the potential for an above-average season.

Experts at both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University (CSU) share a similar outlook:

What we know:

NOAA's hurricane forecast:

13-19 named storms

6-10 hurricanes

3-5 major hurricanes (Cat. 3 or higher)

CSU's hurricane forecast:

17 named tropical storms

Of which, 9 become hurricanes

Of which, 4 reach "major" hurricane strength (Cat. 3 or higher)

What is an average hurricane season?

Big picture view:

According to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, an average Atlantic hurricane season sees:

14 named tropical storms

7 hurricanes

3 "major" hurricanes (Category 3 or higher)

Why are we expecting an above-average hurricane season?

Dig deeper:

There are a multitude of factors in the atmosphere that will heighten the chance of an above-average season.

The climate pattern has been shifting, and it's looking like we're going to remain in the Neutral Phase of ENSO. With that, we typically see reduced wind shear in the Atlantic Basin which means storms can form and strengthen rapidly.

That strengthening is only exacerbated by the warmer than average ocean temperatures. That along with more active Western African Monsoon can help spin-up more tropical systems.

How likely will a tropical storm or hurricane make landfall in the U.S. this year?

Colorado State University also looks at the probability of whether a "major" hurricane – Category 3, 4, or 5 storm – will make landfall in the U.S., along Florida's Coast, or within the Gulf Coast.

51% for the entire U.S. coastline (average from 1880–2020 is 43%).

26% for the U.S. East Coast, including the Florida peninsula (average from 1880–2020 is 21%).

33% for the Gulf Coast from the Florida panhandle westward to Brownsville, Texas(average from 1880–2020 is 27%).

56% for the Caribbean (average from 1880–2020 is 47%)

List: 2025 Atlantic hurricane storm names

Here are the tropical cyclone names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Click here to view the pronunciation guide.

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

How do you prepare for hurricane season?

It's never too early to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season – or any emergency. It's important to have a plan, have ways to communicate and get emergency information, save and protect important documents, medication, and have extra food and water.

Click the links below for helpful guides on what to pack in your emergency kit:

Here are a few other key ways to prepare for hurricane season in Florida:

Know your evacuation zone and route by checking by checking FloridaDisaster.org

Stay informed by downloading weather apps, signing up for local alerts, and monitoring trusted news sources.

Plan for pets and vulnerable family members , including elderly relatives or those with medical needs.

Back up important digital files and contacts in case of power outages or loss of access.

